CHARLESTOWN — The 25th anniversary of the Rhythm & Roots Festival — the annual celebration of American roots music that attracts thousands of music lovers to Ninigret Park every Labor Day weekend — is shaping up to be an epic celebration of music, dance, and local food, according to organizers of the festival known widely for its "feel-good, laid-back vibe."
The lineup for this year's festival, which will take place from Sept. 1-3, is the most musically diverse yet, with plenty of bluegrass, cajun, R&B, Delta blues, zydeco, soul, country, swamp rock, gospel and even some category-defying sounds.
Headliners Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Greensky Bluegrass will be supported by J.J. Grey & Mofro, the Robert Cray Band, the Infamous Stringdusters, Dumpstaphunk, Tuba Skinny, Dustbowl Revival and more than two dozen other performers.
“Certain festivals you feel like you belong — like a family — and that’s how it feels to us," said Tara Nevins, fiddler, singer, songwriter and co-founder of Donna the Buffalo, a perennial roots-rock favorite of the festival. "We really love it."
Tyler Grill, co-founder of GoodWorks Entertainment, the organization that bought the festival last year, said the company has "invested in an extensive lineup this year."
“We wanted to make the 25th anniversary a true celebration of roots music," said Grill. "We are thrilled with the response from ticket buyers and the music community alike.”
"They’re keeping the vibe alive," said festival founder Chuck Wentworth who, along with his extended family, is still involved in many aspects of the three-day event. "I think this may be the best Rhythm & Roots yet."
Music will be performed on three stages — the Rhythm Stage, the main stage with a flat, grassy area for blankets and lawn chairs; the more intimate Roots Stage, where you’ll find jams with members of different bands and other performances; and the Dance Stage, with its 4,400-square-foot wooden dance floor, which draws fans from around North America.
The festival also offers onsite camping that typically brings together attendees with some of the band members at impromptu jam sessions where they "keep the good vibes flowing after the music stops." Campers can also take advantage of the "quiet camping area" and settle in for some rest, organizers said.
The annual festival has always encouraged families, and Ninigret Park’s 227 acres include a swimming pond, a playground, walking/bike trails, disc golf and eight tennis courts for fans of all ages.
Tickets, available online, range from $59 for a Friday ticket to $269 for all three days plus camping.
The festival also includes food vendors who offer everything from jambalaya to Thai noodles to Greek tabouleh to seafood, burgers, beer and wine. Artisans also line the festival grounds selling jewelry, clothing, artwork and more. For tickets and more information, visit https://rhythmandroots.com.
