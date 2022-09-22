A Review
Here's some good news: live theater in Rhode Island is alive, well and more powerful than ever.
Both Trinity Rep and The Gamm have opened their new seasons with deeply moving, significant plays — "The Inheritance" by Matthew López, directed by Joe Wilson Jr., at Trinity, and "Describe the Night" by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Tony Estrella, at The Gamm — plays that require open minds, open hearts and a refresher course in American and world history.
Both plays remind us what exactly is at stake in these dangerous times when books are being banned before our eyes, when lies pass for truth and "conspiracy theories" abound, when people are being murdered and tortured for the color of their skin, their sexual orientation and religious beliefs and where dangerous sociopaths in charge of countries continue to pose threats to civilized society.
At Trinity, with "The Inheritance," our imaginations are stretched as well (at times, a little more than some may wish, especially for the more prudish among us) as we're asked to embrace the ghost of E. M. Forster and to recall the plot and characters of "Howard's End," Forster's 1910 novel of Edwardian England whose most memorable line might be the oft-quoted "only connect."
It is this book — written by a closeted man and featuring the Schlegel sisters (Margaret, living in London on an inheritance along with her passionate sister, Helen) — that inspired López to write "The Inheritance."
"I wanted to take my favorite novel and retell it in a way that its closeted author never felt free to do in his lifetime," López wrote in The New York Times. "I wanted to write a play that was true to my experience, my philosophy, my heart as a gay man who has enjoyed opportunities that were denied Forster. It was my attempt to explain myself to the world as a gay man of my particular generation."
As has been reported over and over again since Lopez’s seven-hour-plus, two-part play (the second part will grace the stage later in the Trinity Rep season) about gay culture and the legacy of the AIDS epidemic opened in 2019, "The Inheritance" is long.
But the length of a play — especially a play of this magnitude — shouldn't stand in the way of appreciating the talent on the stage nor the compelling story being told. (Nor should the prudishness of some, although, Trinity does include a content advisory).
The play, a sort of reimagining of "Howard's End," focuses on three generations of gay New Yorkers who "explore class, community and the legacy of H.I.V." and is centered on the relationship between the transformed Schlegel sisters, Toby Darling (Taavon Gamble gives a fierce and fiery performance) and Erik Glass (Jack Dwyer gives a sensitive, thoughtful one) and their circle of friends who wander on and off the stage throughout "The Inheritance, Part One" and often gather at Erik's Upper West Side rent-controlled apartment (which has been in his family for generations).
From "the Jasons," a married couple (Adrian Peguero and Rodney Whitherspoon II are familiar and wonderful) awaiting the birth of their first child via surrogate; to Jasper, the activist (David Mattar Merten, who also plays Paul Wilcox, is terrific); and from Young Man 5 (Ross Barron, who also plays Charles Wilcox and Peter, is very good) to Young Man 4 (Andrew Holder, who has a number of other roles, is also a standout); Young Man 3 (Michael Jennings Mahoney) to Young Man 6 (Tobias Wilson); the friends guide us through some historic moments and remind us of others.
We are with them in Erik's apartment during Hillary Clinton's shocking defeat on election night in 2016 and we are with them when they discuss the dreadful AIDS epidemic and what has changed in gay culture since the Stonewall Inn era. (Following that discussion, a man seated behind us whispered about "all that didactic stuff.")
Chingwe Padraic Sullivan, in his Trinity debut, beautifully and genuinely combines softness and strength in his role as Adam McDowell, and Mauro Hantman, in his role as Businessman Henry Wilcox, the father of two sons, gives his usual fine performance.
But "The Inheritance, Part One" belongs to Stephen Thorne, who plays Morgan (Forster's middle name), and Walter, who quietly, gently but with great power and affection, weaves together the threads of "The Inheritance," and — along with Wilson's astute direction and Michael McGarty's set and James Horban's lighting — helps create the splendid tapestry of this magnificent tour de force as he reminds us all to "take care of one another."
