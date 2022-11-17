A REVIEW
True to Trinity tradition, this year's version of "A Christmas Carol" — the 46th annual holiday production — is a reimagined version of the Dickens holiday classic. This year's show celebrates diversity, color and inclusion — and has plenty of humor sprinkled in.
Directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy, with original music by Richard Cumming, this year's version is unusual, fun, and full of surprises — the most notable being the arrival of the Christmas Day turkey, which brings down the house.
McGroddy, known for her "playfully experimental" approach to theater, clearly had some fun with the show, beginning with the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, which is played by longtime company member Phyllis Kay, marking the first time a woman has played the role at Trinity since 2003.
Kay's Scrooge is a kinder, gentler version of the old grouch and seems more distracted and fearful than mean-spirited. As always, Kay gives an exceptional performance. And she's not the only woman to play a role traditionally reserved for men. Rachael Warren plays Jacob Marley, young girls play Tiny Tim (either Jianni Amaral or Charlotte Hall), and all the ghosts are played (and marvelously so) by women. Jenny Nguyen Nelson is the Ghost of Christmas Past, Angela Brazil is the Ghost of Christmas Present and either Cameron Miller or Kiera Nagle play the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (depending on which cast of children is on stage). Brazil, who naturally knows how to make a stage come to life, is superb. Her arrival is something to behold. (Brazil also plays Old Jo).
In a few other twists on the familiar tale, Scrooge's nephew Fred (the uber-talented Gunnar Manchester) is in a same-sex marriage and Bob Cratchit (Luis Ra Rivera) and his close-knit family are Hispanic and often break into Spanish.
But it's not just the gender switches or the fabulous turkey or Fred in a same-sex relationship that makes the classic tale so fresh and fun and different. The set, the music, the movement, the costumes and the children all combine to create one splendid, harmonious, triumphant production.
Kudos to Choreographer Shura Baryshnikov, Music Director Andrew Smithson, Set Designer Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Designer Camilla Dely, Lighting Designer Keith Parham and Sound Designer Caroline Eng, who made this production sing.
The music, thanks to Smithson and his crew, was especially delightful, and Baryshnikov knows how to move people for sure.
And, oh my, the color! Or the build-up to the color, I should say.
The play actually begins with a notable lack of color, when a gaggle of cast members — clad in woolen caps and drab leggings — move around the dark stage in unison chanting as they go. A bank of unopened black doors stands ominously behind them.
Little by little, color is added as the play progresses and the doors open, until at last, at the play's end, full color and light flood the theater along with an abundance of good cheer and, on the night we were there, thundering applause. Let there be light, I say!
Readers will be interested to know that this year's production includes two local children — Cameron Miller of Pawcatuck and Owen Richard of Ledyard. I had the chance to chat with Miller, a student at Deans Mill School, one afternoon last week in Wilcox Park. Miller, who has performed at the Granite Theatre, for Theatre Scrapbook, said she "really likes Miss Aileen," the director, and is enjoying her role as Young Fan and the Ghost of Christmas Present and being a member of the children's "Red Team."
"I am loving it," she said with a smile.
