Trinity's 'A Christmas Carol' free as it moves online
PROVIDENCE — Though the coronavirus pandemic may have forced the cancellation of more than 100 performances, classes and events at Trinity Rep this spring and summer, it will not end Trinity Rep’s 43-year history of presenting "A Christmas Carol."
For the first time in its history, the holiday tradition will be online and free of charge to everyone.
Curt Columbus will direct the online version, which will feature Joe Wilson Jr. in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.
Trinity Rep has become known for creating a brand new production of "A Christmas Carol" each year featuring a new cast, a new director and new concepts and designs.
Columbus is "developing a wholly unique and thoroughly Trinity Rep take on the Dickens classic that integrates traditional theatrical storytelling with technological possibilities only available with digital production," according to a statement released by the theater company.
"This year, we embrace that tradition, transforming the limitations presented by the pandemic into an opportunity to push our creativity and storytelling to new levels and expand our reach and accessibility by offering the production to the public at no cost," the statement said. "The tradition of producing 'A Christmas Carol' every year for more than four decades and over a million audience members is one in which we take great pride."
"We love knowing that Trinity Rep is an important part of so many families’ holiday traditions. Skipping a year of telling this story is not something that we would consider in normal times, and this year, it is simply unthinkable," the statement said. "Now, more than ever, we need to find ways to (virtually) come together, hear stories of hope, and keep treasured traditions alive. Though we would much prefer to be gathered in the theater together in person, we are excited to create this unique opportunity for our community to celebrate the season."
Trinity Rep’s "A Christmas Carol" also serves as an important educational tool and gateway arts experience for thousands of students each year through Project Discovery, Trinity’s flagship educational program that has served over 1.4 million students.
To aid teachers and parents in utilizing this free online production in lesson plans, Trinity Rep’s education department will create free study guides tied to curricular standards. More information about how to access these resources will be sent to teachers in September.
More information will be released this fall about dates and the full cast and creative team with up-to-date information available at TrinityRep.com/carol.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
