PROVIDENCE — Aileen Wen McGroddy, a Chinese-Irish-American theater director, educator, and producer, will direct Trinity Rep's 46th annual holiday production of "A Christmas Carol," which opens next week for an eight-week run.
Noted for its fresh reimagining of the Dickens classic, this year's production will include two local children — Cameron Miller of Pawcatuck and Owen Richard of Ledyard — along with longtime company member Phyllis Kay in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. This marks the first time since 2003 that a woman has been cast in the role at Trinity Rep.
“I am particularly excited to have Aileen at the helm of 'A Christmas Carol' this year,” said Trinity's artistic director, Curt Columbus. "Her work is always filled with music, joy, and wonder, which makes her perfectly suited to deliver a beautiful holiday present to audiences with this story.
"I'm also beyond thrilled to have Phyllis Kay in the role of Scrooge in our production," Columbus added. " Phyllis is one of the great treasures of the Trinity Rep acting company. Her brilliant sense of humor and her incredible heart will make this a 'Carol' for the ages.”
“In this year's production of 'A Christmas Carol,' I'm exploring what makes people return to this story each holiday season,” said Wen McGroddy. "Dickens's London is rife with inequality, plagued by greed, and harshly unforgiving to those struggling to survive.
"A world like that creates a person like Ebenezer Scrooge, who lives the values that this environment taught her," she continued, "she moves through the world armored, heart bolted tight with grief and fear."
"While Scrooge is an extreme case, I think we all protect ourselves from the discomforts and vulnerabilities of living in an unequal society," added Wen McGroddy. "This story asks us to consider what we might gain if we were to fully open ourselves to the people we share the world with — to meet their needs, to listen to their words, to appreciate their gifts, and to let ourselves be seen.”
Wen McGroddy, who graduated recently from the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA program in directing, is known for work that is imaginative, inclusive, and playfully experimental, and comes from a robust background in physical theatre and a deep commitment to hospitality.
She will work alongside choreographer Shura Baryshnikov, music director Andrew Smithson, set designer Tatiana Kahvegian, costume designer Camilla Dely, lighting designer Keith Parham and sound designer Caroline Eng.
Founding artistic director Adrian Hall first added "A Christmas Carol" to Trinity Rep’s lineup in 1977, just four years after moving into the company’s current home at the Lederer Theater Center on Washington Street. Since then, the production has become a holiday tradition for generations of families in Southern New England. Trinity Rep’s production is set apart from other holiday productions by the fact that it is reimagined every year by a new director, cast, and set of designers in order to be relevant and timely for contemporary audiences. Nearly two million people have seen the show since its inception more than four decades ago.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
