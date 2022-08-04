PROVIDENCE — Trinity Rep will open the 2022-23 season with "The Inheritance," the Tony Award-winning play by Matthew López, and will close with Stephen Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."
"The Inheritance," which opens Sept. 1, will be presented in two parts and will be directed by Joe Wilson Jr. Part 1 will run through Sept. 21. Part 2 will open Sept. 22 and run through Nov. 6.
Inspired by E.M. Forster's "Howard's End," "The Inheritance" weaves together the story of three generations of gay men in New York City attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America, decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic. Eric Glass is a political activist engaged to his writer boyfriend, Toby Darling. When two strangers enter their lives — one older and one younger — their plans for marriage come to a screeching halt as they veer in opposite directions into uncharted waters. The epic two-part drama received the 2020 Tony Award for Best Play and the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Play.
As is Trinity's tradition, "A Christmas Carol" is next on the schedule. Charles Dickens' timeless tale will be set to original music by Richard Cumming and directed by Aileen Wen McGroddy and will be staged Nov. 3, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023.
Next is "Queen Margaret," drawn from William Shakespeare by Whitney White. Directed by Jude Sandy, the play opens Jan. 12 and runs through Feb. 12.
The play tells the story of Queen Margaret from her roots as a provincial princess of France to her ascension to the throne of England and her eventual downfall. One of the most complicated, fascinating and thrilling characters in Shakespeare’s works, Margaret is a warrior, a wife, a politician and a mother. In this dynamic new drama, lifted and remixed from the text of Henry VI and Richard III, her story is finally given the telling it deserves.
Jacqueline E. Lawton's "The Inferior Sex," directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo, will run from March 16 to April 16.
A smart, funny look inside a quest for change, the play takes place in the summer of 1972. The battle to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment is ramping up across the nation. Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm is campaigning for president. And in midtown Manhattan, a group of women have created a magazine “for feminists who love fashion.” As the war in Vietnam intensifies, and the Watergate scandal erupts, the charged political and social climate challenges friendships and the future of the magazine itself. Poignant and hilarious, "The Inferior Sex" looks at finding your politics, your community and your voice in an ever-changing world.
The season will close with Curt Columbus directing "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim based on the book by Hugh Wheeler, which runs from May 25 to June 25.
An indisputable masterpiece by one of America’s greatest Broadway composers and lyricists, "Sweeney Todd" is a heart-pounding thriller that also delights and amazes. Filled with diabolical humor and extraordinary music, the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of an exiled barber’s quest to avenge the wrongs unfairly done to him and his family by a corrupt system of justice. Sweeney Todd is a beautiful, soaring, dark comedy filled with stunning terror.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
