Jacqueline E. Lawton’s brilliantly written play, "The Inferior Sex," now onstage at Trinity Repertory Company, is as hilarious as it is heartbreaking, as delightful as it is disturbing, and as funny as it is frustrating. And it's oh, so stylish!
Directed by the immensely talented Tatyana-Marie Carlo, Lawton's story takes place in the 1970s and centers around the all-female staff at "Caposhi Rev," a New York-based magazine “for feminists who love fashion," and their struggles to keep the magazine afloat.
As the women wrestle with their interpersonal relationships, the issues of the day ("women's lib," Watergate, Vietnam) and their funding source (the editor's father is a Nixon supporter), we are treated to the occasional appearance of Shirley Chisholm, the trend-setting trailblazer who was the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first Black woman to run in a major party’s presidential campaign.
Jackie Davis, in a perfectly powerful performance sure to be remembered, is Shirley Chisholm. Davis plays Chisholm with such precision and confidence, it's as if we are seeing Chisholm herself — with her trademark hairdo and stylish clothing — walk down the aisles, reciting her common-sense philosophy. I'm grateful to Lawton for reminding me of Chisholm's "extraordinary legacy."
"The Inferior Sex" has many a memorable performance, actually. When you witness Anne Scurria (as Vera Ashley, the magazine’s fashion editor) in action, you'll either fall off your seat or roll into the aisle. Scurria, gorgeously clad and outrageous at times, has so much fun with this role, it's contagious and the audience responded the night we were there.
Madeleine Russell (a current student in the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA acting program) brings down the house as Madeleine, the magazine's food editor who favors pastels and can't cook; Rachael Warren gives her usual top-notch performance as Joan, the magazine’s senior editor; Rachel Dulude, as Sandra, the editor-in-chief, is terrific; as is Shura Baryshnikov (who also serves as the play's movement director) as Alice, the magazine's photographer, Madeleine Barker, as mother and columnist Penny (wearing big glasses and pant suits), and Angelique M. C-Dina as Connie, the maid, who plays a stunning role. Geri-Nikole Love, in her Trinity debut as Gwen the political reporter, is outstanding.
While you'll roar with laughter at the wonderful scenes of sisterhood on parade in the 1970s and go gaga over the gorgeous vintage clothing, you'll scratch your head (and perhaps feel some outrage) when you realize how little progress has been made in the basic human rights department over the last 50 years.
Many of the issues Lawton deftly weaves into her story — women's reproductive rights, racism, sexism, voting rights, dark money in politics, lying politicians and misplaced power — are issues we still struggle with today, half a century after the year in which the play takes place.
The all-female design team — assistant director Alexis Elisa Macedo, set designer Sara Brown, costume designer Amanda Downing Carney, lighting designer Erica Lauren Maholmes, sound designer Stefanie M. Senior, projection designer Stefania Bulbarella, dramaturg Jules Odendahl-James and Baryshnikov — contribute to the magnificence of this production.
It feels wonderful to be able to laugh so much and so hard while processing such difficult truths. Especially since it's a crying shame that, as Lawton has said, "As a nation, we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us to achieve justice and equity for marginalized communities."
Make sure to see "The Inferior Sex" so you, too, can laugh out loud, enjoy some excellent theater and stellar acting, be reminded of our "she-ro," Shirley Chisholm, and maybe even leave the theater feeling empowered to help return some power to the people. Right on.
