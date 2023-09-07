PROVIDENCE — Talene Monahon's "The Good John Proctor," directed by Kimberly Senior, kicks off the 60th season at Trinity Repertory Company beginning Thursday and will run in a rotating repertory with Sarah Ruhl's black comedy “Becky Nurse of Salem."
The two dark dramedies both contain thematic ties to gender, power and Arthur Miller's "The Crucible," according to Trinity Artistic Director Curt Columbus.
“Where Monahon’s 'The Good John Proctor' is more of a prequel to the events of 'The Crucible,'" said Columbus, who directs "Becky Nurse of Salem," Ruhl’s play "deals with the endless ripples that still impact our national psyche today."
Both plays revolve around questions like, "Why are women’s intelligence, adventurousness, and wisdom deemed ‘witchcraft’ or ‘unnatural?’" said Columbus.
Readers may remember reading about the young women who led the “witch hunt” in "The Crucible," but few people may know that in reality, “temptress” Abigail Williams was just an 11-year-old girl. Her cousin, Betty Parris, was an imaginative 9-year-old; while Mercy Lewis was an anxiety-ridden child seeking refuge in alcohol, and Mary Warren an epileptic orphan. When Abigail begins working for 60-year-old farmer John Proctor, their lives unravel from playing with poppets and churning butter into something unexpected. "The Good John Proctor" reexamines the Salem witch trials through the eyes of the four young girls at its center.
"We hope that what makes this experience unique is how the conversation between these two writers opens a new dialogue around American identity and the space that women occupy in the American story," Columbus said. "No small project ... but how else would we begin our sixth decade as Rhode Island’s state theater?”
Senior, who was a colleague of Columbus' at Steppenwolf Theatre Company more than 20 years ago, is making her Trinity Rep debut as the director of "The Good John Proctor." The two have built a strong personal and professional relationship ever since.
The play offers audiences the opportunity "to go back, to speculate, ‘How did we get here?’” Senior said, by presenting the side of the story we don't usually get to hear, and "giving voice to centuries of women whose interior lives were silenced by those who held the pen and wrote the history we've been given thus far."
"Talene Monahon does this masterfully, with poignancy and humor, in a play that can be as scary as it is moving," she added. "I am so excited to explore this play here at Trinity Rep with this amazing, intelligent artistic community that is Providence. I am overjoyed to be in the company of one of my dearest friends and collaborators, Curt, and to be in service of this remarkable story written by Talene.”
In Monahon's play, the audience meets Becky Nurse, a modern descendant of an executed Salem “witch.” She’s been fired from her job, troubled by her granddaughter’s boyfriend, is pining for a married man, and taking pain pills to cope after her daughter’s overdose. To reverse her bad fortune, she consults an eccentric local witch … leading to shocking, funny, and even disturbing results. Becky’s life transforms into a messy dark comedy that explores how far one woman will go to hold onto what she holds dear.
“Sarah Ruhl is a longtime Trinity Rep friend and audience favorite," said Columbus, "and one of the most significant and influential playwrights in America in the last twenty years."
"I have loved 'Becky Nurse of Salem' since I read an early draft several years ago — it is funny, smart, and so incredibly, achingly human that I could not wait to produce it," he added. "And in the character of Becky Nurse, Sarah captures an American story that is rarely, if ever seen, on stage. I cannot wait to introduce Trinity Rep audiences to her and this glorious play.”
While each production involves a separate director and cast, the creative team is shared between both with Shura Baryshnikov as choreographer and intimacy director; Mark Rose as fight coordinator; Michael McGarty as set designer; Shahrzad Mazaheri as costume designer; Dawn Chiang as lighting designer; and Joanna Lynne Staub, sound.
Resident company member Rachael Warren, who played Mary Warren in 2011’s "The Crucible," will reprise the role in this production of "The Good John Proctor," while Rebecca-Anne Whittaker, a recent graduate of the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program in Acting, will portray Betty Parris. Guest artists Deanna Myers and Lori Vega make their Trinity Rep debuts as Abigail Williams and Mercy Lewis, respectively.
Becky Nurse of Salem features resident company member Angela Brazil as the title character who will be joined by returning guest artists Alexander Crespo-Rosario II, Rachel Dulude, Benjamin Grills, Jihan Haddad and Dereks Thomas. Meg Thalkin makes her Trinity Rep debut as the Witch.
"The Good John Proctor," will be staged from Sept. 7-15, before taking a brief pause for "Becky Nurse of Salem," which begins its run on Sept. 21. Starting Sept. 28, both plays will run in the Dowling Theater on an alternating basis through Nov. 12.
