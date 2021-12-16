PROVIDENCE — Trinity Repertory Company will continue its 2021-22 season with "Tiny Beautiful Things," a play based on the book of the same name by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos.
The play will be directed by Trinity Rep Artistic Director Curt Columbus and features resident company member Angela Brazil as Sugar, an anonymous advice columnist who draws from her own past to help advice-seekers writing to her build a better future.
Brazil will be joined by fellow resident artists Stephen Berenson, Phyllis Kay and Brian McEleney and guest actors Marcel Mascaró and Jenna Lea Scott, all as several letter-writers who make appearances throughout the show. Brown/Trinity Rep student Gunnar Manchester will serve as the show’s musician.
"We chose this show a couple of years ago after reading the amazing book that it’s based upon, and then this wonderful adaptation," said Columbus. "It is such a powerful collection of wisdom, heartache, and joy that we knew our audiences would love it."
"I feel that now, more than ever, Cheryl Strayed’s words will resonate and illuminate like nothing else we could program at this time," he added.
The play has been described as "a celebration of the simple beauty of being human," as "funny, deeply touching, and uplifting," and an "exploration of resilience."
It is based on Strayed’s journey as the beloved anonymous advice columnist for “Dear Sugar," when, over the years, thousands of people turned to Sugar for words of wisdom, compassion, and hope. Reluctant to claim that she has all the answers, Sugar looks to her own past and draws on her life experiences to bring light, laughter, and humanity to others.
Columbus will work alongside Baron E. Pugh (set design), Amanda Downing Carney (costume design), Dawn Chiang (lighting design), and Peter Sasha Hurowitz (sound design).
"Tiny Beautiful Things" opens Jan. 13 and runs through Feb. 13. Tickets start at $27. More information is available at trinityrep.com/beautiful.
