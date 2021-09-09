PROVIDENCE — Children who are vaccinated against the coronavirus and interested in trying out for a role in Trinity Repertory Company's annual production of "A Christmas Carol" can sign up today.
Auditions for the children’s cast is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the South Attleboro location of Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, 999 Newport Ave., South Attleboro, with advance registration required.
The show marks the 45th consecutive year that the organization has produced a new version of the holiday classic, which is reimagined anew by the company every year.
Resident company member Joe Wilson Jr. will direct a cast that features Timothy Crowe as Ebenezer Scrooge. Crowe will be joined onstage by fellow resident company members Taavon Gamble (Charman, Young Marley, Topper); Mauro Hantman (Fred, Young Scrooge, Undertaker); and Stephen Thorne (Ghost of Christmas Present, Solicitor, Poor Husband). They will be joined by Madeleine Barker (Dilber, Belle, Sister-in-Law); Richard Donelly (Fezziwig, Royal Exchange); Ava Gaudet (Ghost of Christmas Past, Solicitor, Poor Wife); Aimee Hamrick (School Master, Mrs. Cratchit); Carla Martinez (Mrs. Fezziwig, Lucy, Royal Exchange); Ricardo Pitts-Wiley (Jacob Marley, Old Joe); and Rodney Witherspoon II (Bob Cratchit).
Auditions are open to vaccinated 12-year-olds, who will be 12 years old throughout the entire performance schedule. Advance registration is required and is available at www.trinityrep.com/kidsauditions.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.