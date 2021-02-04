PROVIDENCE — Trinity Rep is expanding its free digital offerings with new play workshops and an expanded "America Too: Reckoning and Resilience" program that examines community response to the events of the past year through discussion and performance.
The "America Too" program, a five-part monthly series that combines theater, music and art with stories and seeks to catalyze community dialogue around the challenges — and potential opportunities — of this time ... "as we confront the aftermath of a polarizing election season observe the year’s anniversary of the arrival of the pandemic in Rhode Island, and reckon with the structural racism and anti-Black violence that continues to rock our communities," according to a statement from the theater company.
Each episode will investigate the impact of the challenges of the past year with free, hour-long programs, anchored by Michelle Cruz, Christina Bevilacqua, and Joe Wilson Jr. The series kicked off last week with a look back at the origins of the "America Too" program and the legacy on which this year’s project builds. Subsequent episodes will explore education, health, and activism with a culminating performance for the final event.
The Writer’s Room is a free five-part series that aims to provide an inside look at a different new play currently in development.
"Every world premiere production begins as an idea in the mind of the playwright and then moves to words on a page," said Trinity Artistic Director Curt Columbus in a statement. "But long before any opening night, those words are spoken aloud by actors during one or more workshops during which the playwright makes discoveries and refines the script."
In the first episode of the series on Feb. 9, the featured play will be "Anna K." by Deborah Salem Smith. Smith will be joined by director Jessie Austrian and actors Rachel Christopher, Nikki Massoud, and Rachael Warren as they explore Smith’s contemporary re-imagining of Tolstoy’s "Anna Karenina." Future plays will be announced for episodes scheduled for March 9, April 13, May 11, and June 8. All events begin at 7:30 p.m. and run for about one hour. Space may be reserved for individual episodes at trinityrep.com/newplays.
"While we remain optimistic that we will resume producing in-person plays and events later in 2021, we are embracing the opportunities that technology present," said Columbus. "Programs like "The Writer’s Room" and "America Too" help us continue to stimulate dialogue within our community, and thanks to the accessibility of digital programming, we are reaching audiences locally, nationally, and worldwide who would not ordinarily have the opportunity to engage with us.”
The "America Too" series continues with programs on Feb, 25, March 25, and April 22, which will explore education, health, and activism, and a culminating performance on May 27.
Access is free for both programs, but registration is required. More information is available at trinityrep.com/shows. "America Too: Reckoning and Resilience" marks the sixth year of the America Too initiative.
Columbus said throughout the spring, the theater will be soliciting community stories and participation. Interested people can participate by emailing stories@trinityrep.com or by leaving voicemail at 401-259-0676.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
