PROVIDENCE — The energy has been building around the state among theater-lovers, and at Trinity Rep among the cast members and artistic team of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," as Trinity prepares for the opening of the Sondheim tour-de-force.
"I am ecstatic about the great group of artists we have gathered at Trinity Rep to tell this tale," said Trinity Artistic Director Curt Columbus, who also directs the play. “'Sweeney Todd' is one of the most extraordinary works of musical theater ever written.
“Stephen Sondheim's genius is on full display in the music and lyrics of this glorious score," he added. "This classic American musical has a deep meditation on the nature of justice at its heart, and our telling will explore these themes in exciting new ways. I cannot wait to share this work with our audiences.”
Three years in the making — due to a pandemic delay — Trinity's production of the hit musical thriller straddles the lines between period and present, imagination and reality, Columbus said. "We promise this is Sweeney as you've never seen it before."
An eight-time Tony Award-winning musical, "Sweeney Todd" — filled with diabolical humor and extraordinary music — tells the tale of an exiled barber’s quest to avenge the wrongs unfairly done to him and his family by a corrupt system of justice. It is based on the play of the same name by Christopher Bond, which in turn was based on the 1847 penny dreadful, "The String of Pearls."
The set was co-designed by the late Eugene Lee — Trinity Rep’s resident scenic designer — and his longtime collaborator Patrick Lynch. Lee, who died in February and had also been the production designer for “Saturday Night Live” since its inception. Lee and Lynch finalized their concepts for "Sweeney Todd" before Lee’s passing and Lynch has been overseeing the execution.
The rest of the creative team includes assistant director Gia Yarn, music director Andrew Smithson, orchestrator Peter Leigh-Nilsen, choreographer Sharon Jenkins, fight choreographer Mark A. Rose, costume designer Shahrzad Mazaheri, lighting designer Dawn Chiang, and sound designer Peter Sasha Hurowitz.
The production’s cast features Erick Pinnick as Sweeney Todd. Pinnick is joined by resident company members Rachael Warren as Mrs. Lovett, Taavon Gamble as Anthony Hope and Stephen Thorne as Judge Turpin.
A number of Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program students have also been cast, including Myka Cue as the Beggar Woman; Kai Thomani Tshikosi as Adolfo Pirelli; Rebecca-Anne Whittaker as Johanna; and Sophie Zmorrod as Beadle Bamford.
Guest artist Alexander Crespo Rosario II will play Tobias Ragg while guest artist Kevin Patrick Martin will play Jonas Fogg.
"Sweeney Todd" opened on Broadway in 1979 and in the West End in 1980, winning both the Tony and Olivier Awards for Best New Musical. It has been revived regionally, nationally, and internationally many times, most recently on Broadway with Josh Groban in the title role. A film adaptation directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp was released in 2007.
Sondheim, who died in 2021 and was considered one of the greatest composers of the American theater, earned eight Tony Awards, eight Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Pulitzer Prize, a Kennedy Center Honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and induction into the American Theater Hall of Fame.
