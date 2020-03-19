Theaters across the state, from Trinity Rep in Providence to the Gamm in Warwick to the Granite here in Westerly and the Contemporary in Wakefield, have announced cancellations and changes to their schedules.
At Trinity Rep, all performances of "A Tale of Two Cities," "Sweat" and "Sweeney Todd" have been canceled, along with all the "Context and Conversation" events and all related special events.
The Gamm has suspended all public performances for at least the next two weeks, but hopes to resume with performances of Stephen Sondheim's "Assassins."
At the Granite, the opening of "Deathtrap," which had been scheduled for Friday, has been temporarily postponed. The Contemporary has announced the suspension of all performances and activities, including the popular "Wakefield Idol" competition.
Although all performances at the Wilbury Theatre in Providence have been suspended, the theater has been working to move programming to an online format.
At Chestnut Street Playhouse, all productions of "Matilda" have been postponed to mid-April, "contingent upon future developments of the ongoing health crisis."
All the theaters urged patrons and theater-lovers to visit their websites for updates and announcements.
At Trinity, ticket-holders of canceled "A Tale of Two Cities" performances will be able to view a digital archival recording of the production via a secure online platform, thanks to the copyright-holders and the theater's union partners. Ticket-holders will receive instructions after completing the form on the website.
"It is impossible to cancel weeks of performances without creating serious and lasting hardships for your Trinity Rep, staff and artists," the theater noted. "As a nonprofit organization that relies heavily on your support, we hope you will consider donating your tickets back to Trinity Rep as a tax-deductible donation or refunding your tickets to a gift card for a future purchase, rather than asking for a refund."
