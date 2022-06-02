WESTERLY — Transgender author and activist Connelly Akstens will read from her memoir, "Without Shame: Learning to Be Me," on Thursday, June 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Westerly Public Library.
Akstens, who lives in East Greenwich and teaches Shakespeare and the history of ideas at Empire State College of the State University of New York, said she plans to talk about her book but mainly wants to "do outreach," and "tell my story."
"It's a journey of personal discovery," said Akstens by telephone Tuesday afternoon as she discussed her book and her journey. "Trans people need to be known, need to be seen, and need to be heard."
Akstens, who grew as an only child in Boston and Newton, attended Holy Cross, where she played basketball, lived in the Adirondacks for many years and has been a professional fly-fishing guide and long-time contributor to "Adirondack Life."
"Trout fly-fishing is a tradition in the Catskills," said Akstens. "When we moved to the Adirondacks, I started teaching people and then was asked to be a guide."
"Without Shame is about my transgender life," she said, "but it’s also about my beloved grandfather, Boston and Cape Cod, my bohemian aunt, a duck in a burlap bag, my eccentric parents, a blowout party for the ages, strange and wonderful restaurants, a worm’s-eye view of big-time college basketball, the Cambridge music scene in the ’60s, Woodstock in the ’70s, a lunatic dog and four tuxedo cats, ball lightning, a wedding dress, my years as an Adirondack fly--fishing guide, the world’s seediest hotel, my long career in music, treasured friends and students, marriage, beachcombing and mortality."
"A lot of it is kind of amusing," she added with a laugh.
"I lived under a rock for fifty-five years," Akstens continued. "Now there's no more hiding."
With the help of her spouse, Susanne, she said, "the past two decades have been a process of coming out of hiding, letting myself be known and leaving shame behind."
"That process has led me to write this book," she said.
"I want to be present," she said, " I want to bear witness to trans people, and to be a face for the faceless."
"When I was growing up, I thought I was the only person in the world to have these questions and feelings."
Now, she said, she wants to help people "live their authentic lives."
"I did a reading about a month ago at a library in Nyack, New York," Akstens said, "and there were middle- and high-schoolers from the local pride center and they asked terrific questions."
"I was so glad they were there," she added. "It meant a lot to me."
The reading is free and open to the public.
Akstens’ book has been called "intimate, bold, relevant to our time and funny as hell." Richard DiLallo, co-author of "Alex Cross’s Trail," called it “an extraordinary journey. Fascinating. Touching.”
