WARWICK — "Topdog/Underdog," Suzan-Lori Parks’ darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, will kick off Season 39 at the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre, taking the stage Sept. 7 to Oct. 1.
Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning fable tells the story of Lincoln and Booth, named by their father before he walked out the door for good. In the play, audiences will meet Lincoln, who, dressed as his presidential namesake and painted in whiteface, sits in an arcade all day being assassinated over and over. His brother, Booth, meanwhile, stays in their rundown boardinghouse room practicing the street con game — three-card monte — in hopes of escaping his money woes. Haunted by their troubled past, inherited poverty, and the forces of racism, the brothers find that surviving the American Dream is the ultimate hustle in what has been described as an "often humorous and startling play."
In a Q&A with Gamm Associate Artistic Director Rachel Walshe, the play's director, Cliff Odle, said although the play is more than 20 years old, it is as timely as ever.
"The issues of poverty, Black trauma, Black manhood, and the quest for respect and understanding have not gone away," Odle said, "at least not for African Americans."
"I think for white and non-African American audiences, a spotlight is periodically shined on these issues and then it fades," he said. "Right now the murder of George Floyd and attempts at hijacking the Black historical narrative by states like Florida have put these issues back in the spotlight.
"It doesn’t mean there has been no progress," he added. "There’s a tendency, however, for the country to see some progress and declare victory without maintaining the energy of that progress."
Asked about the symbolism in "Topdog/Underdog," Odle replied, that "despite all the symbolism, this is not a play about symbols. It’s a play about family.
"It’s a play about two Black brothers who love each other," he explained, "Yet that love is not enough to guide them through the conflicts they face, the toughest being each other."
"The symbols stem from this conflict and are illusions in one way or another," Odle went on. "From the absurdity of Lincoln’s job as an Abraham Lincoln impersonator to Booth’s claims of sexual prowess, they speak to an American dream that was never actually meant to include them. It’s all a con. The only real thing is the con itself and the consequences."
Gamm newcomer Anthony T. Goss plays Lincoln, the ex-card shark now working a “straight” job impersonating Abraham Lincoln at the arcade, while Gamm regular Marc Pierre plays Booth, the petty thief set on surpassing his older brother’s reputation as the notorious three-card monte hustler.
