EXETER — Indigenous perspective historian and humanitarian Chenae Bullock, a member of the Shinnecock Nation, will lead a two-part program for Tomaquag Museum this month.
On Wednesday, July 14, Bullock, who is also a community leader, water protector and culture preservationist, will discuss her book, "50 Plant Medicines, Indigenous Oral History, and Perspective," when she speaks at the museum's virtual Literature & Author Culture Conversation Series.
The following week, Bullock will share her knowledge of native plants and their medicinal properties during a "Traditional Ecological Knowledge Walk" at the Arcadia Management Area, home to the Narragansett Nation.
“Through these two programs participants will learn about and engage in traditional ecological knowledge of the land and water," said Lorén Spears, the museum's executive director.
Beyond her work as a published author, said Spears, Bullock has worked in various Indigenous museums throughout New England and has organized community gatherings in paddling the ancient waterways of the Northeast, and has represented her tribal nation on the Mid-Atlantic Committee on the Ocean, working to enhance the vitality of the region’s ocean ecosystem.
"The goal of her book," Spears added, "is to help people identify herbs they encounter on their hikes."
After reading "50 Plant Medicines, Indigenous Oral History, and Perspective," she said, "people will be able to identify the plants and know their healing properties. With this knowledge, people will understand how important plants are to us and our ecosystem."
"The sharing of knowledge regarding plant medicines is so important for continuing these traditional practices for future generations," added Silvermoon LaRose, the museum's assistant director. "Chenae is a young culture bearer for her community but already doing the work of passing on traditional ecological knowledge and sharing this knowledge intertribally and beyond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.