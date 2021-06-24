EXETER — The next guest in the Tomaquag Museum's virtual series "The Literature and Author Culture" is Lisa Brooks, an Abenaki writer and scholar who lives and works in the Kwinitekw (Connecticut River) Valley and the author of "Our Beloved Kin: A New History of King Phillips War," which was awarded the Bancroft Award for History and Diplomacy in 2019.
A professor of English and American studies at Amherst College, Brooks is also active in the Five College Native American and Indigenous Studies program, which she chaired from 2013-2017.
The series is a public discussion with authors who reflect on Indigenous life, history, literature, health and wellness and representation.
In her book, Brooks shares a complex picture of war, captivity and Native resistance during the “First Indian War" — also known as “King Philip’s War” — between colonists and the Wampanoag and Narragansett peoples.
Using stories she tells in her book, Brooks will offer insights during the virtual program, and lead participants in a discussion about the history of colonial New England and American origins.
"Lisa Brooks was one of our honorees last year as we celebrated the accomplishments of women since the 19th Amendment," said Lorén Spears, the museum's executive director. "Her work brings an Indigenous voice to this violent time in our history, sharing stories of leadership, resilience and perseverance of the Indigenous people."
Brooks has degrees from Goddard College and Boston College and holds a doctorate from Cornell University. While an undergraduate at Goddard, she worked in the tribal office of the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi, on aboriginal rights and land preservation cases; this was the place she received her most important education, said Spears — on the land and at kitchen tables — with other Abenaki community members. In her writing and research, she examines the way New England and America are viewed through the perspective of the Indigenous community, such as language, location and culture.
Her other work includes the book, "The Common Pot: The Recovery of Native Space in the Northeast."
"We welcome all to participate and those who are interested are invited to visit our website for a list of materials and to register for the event," Spears said.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
