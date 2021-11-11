KINGSTON — The Tomaquag Museum is hosting "Away from Home: Native American Boarding School Stories," a national touring exhibit, on the campus of the University of Rhode Island, not far from the location that will one day be the museum's new home.
The museum is only the second Native-led organization in the country to host the exhibit, which opened this week at the University Club, said Lorén Spears, Tomaquag's executive director. The exhibit, which for many may be difficult to absorb, will make visible an often hidden part of American history, Spears said.
While the exhibit — which "explores off-reservation boarding schools in a kaleidoscope of voices" — tells stories of "resilience and revitalization, agency and honor," Spears said, it also contains "descriptions of human indignities and hardships and terms that reflect historically racist perspectives and language from past eras."
Because the exhibit speaks truth about acts of "seemingly unfathomable violence and suffering in the lives of Native peoples," Spears added, it is suitable for "more mature" audiences only — and students in grade eight and up.
"It is important to acknowledge history in order to learn from it," Spears said. "And this is such a meaningful story."
Beginning in the 1870s, she explained, the United States government attempted to "educate and assimilate American Indians into 'civilized' society" by placing thousands of children — of all ages — in residential boarding schools, which were often located far away from their homes and families.
Many of the children — who were from hundreds of different tribes — were forcibly taken from their families and communities, stripped of all signs of "Indianness," and often went years without any familial contact.
Some families, facing increasingly scarce resources and dispossession and a diminishing way of life at home, sent their children to boarding schools as a refuge from such harsh realities.
Forbidden to speak their own language — even among themselves — many of the students were trained for domestic work or work in the trades, "in a highly regimented environment."
The schools and the forced assimilation continued through the 1930s, Spears said, and have had a lasting, generational impact.
Native Americans responded to the often tragic boarding school experience in a number of complex and nuanced ways, Spears said, including with "resilience and a triumph over adversity."
Unintended outcomes, such as a sense of “Pan Indianism” and support networks, grew and flourished on campuses, and advocates demanded reform, she said. After graduation, some students became involved in tribal political offices or with the formation of civil rights and Native sovereignty organizations.
The handful of federal boarding schools remaining today embrace Indigenous heritage, languages, tradition and culture, she said.
Boarding schools may have been designed to remake American Indians but it was American Indians who remade the schools in the end.
Ojibwe historian Brenda Childs said in a statement that while the boarding school experience was carried out in public, it had "an intensely private dimension.”
The exhibit includes "stories of student resistance, accommodation, creative resolve, devoted participation, escape, and faith in one’s self and heritage."
Spears also said it is also key that the exhibit is being held on the URI campus, not far from where the museum will one day be permanently located.
Assistant Director Silvermoon La Rose, in thanking the University of Rhode Island for providing the space for the exhibit and supporting the Tomaquag Museum team, said "the university's support made this possible, giving the public and opportunity to witness this poignant history and to envision the type of exhibits Tomaquag Museum can bring to the community once it moves to Kingston."
The exhibition, which was made possible by NEH on the Road, a special initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities, was adapted from the permanent exhibition, "Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories," organized by the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Ariz., by the Mid-America Arts Alliance.
"It is an honor to host 'Away From Home,'" said Spears, noting that Rhode Island marks the farthest east the exhibit has traveled so far.
