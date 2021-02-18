EXETER — Siobhan Senier, scholar and author of "Sovereignty & Sustainability," a book that focuses on the ways Native American authors "have maintained their own complex histories in newsletters, novels, poetry and electronic media," is the next guest in Tomaquag Museum's Literature and Culture Author Conversations series.
The Literature and Culture Author Conversations series is a free, public discussion with authors, who "reflect on Indigenous life, history, literature, health and wellness, and representation," according to Tomaquag Executive Director Lorén Spears.
The series kicked off with author and Bryant University professor Melissa Michal, who wrote a collection of short stories called "Living on the Borderlines."
Spears called the book is an "amazing collection ... which shares stories that unpack the historical trauma of Indigenous people through the lens of the Seneca people from which she descends."
"Our goal in these 'Author Conversations' is to increase civic engagement through meaningful discussions," Spears added, "a goal of our partnership with the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities, 'Culture is Key' project."
Also, added Spears, "The Indigenous Author Book Club," held on Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m. and led by Tomaquag Assistant Director, Silvermoon LaRose, is back by popular demand. The next edition will be held on Feb. 23. That series began with the award-winning "Hearts Unbroken," by Cynthia Leitich Smith. Each session will include guided discussion.
Also, added Spears, in partnership with an organization called "We Are The Seeds," the museum is collaborating on a year-long series of free monthly virtual workshops, called "SEEDS 2.0." Facilitated by Indigenous artists and open to the public, the program "aims to bring light, joy, and connection to this challenging time," she said.
The first program featured nationally-known artist Tchin, and February’s artist is Tuscarora potter Brenda Hill, who is featured along with her late mother in the museum's pottery exhibit.
Visit tomaquagmuseum.org/events to register for each session and to see new additions to each series.
