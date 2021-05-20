STONINGTON — Music and musicians seem to be thriving in Stonington, where one resident released an album last week and another is set to release his first next week.
Connecticut-born singer-songwriter Jesse Terry released his seventh album, "When We Wander," last week, after 10 years of full-time touring, and six mostly fan-funded albums and three EPs under his belt.
Next week, Stonington native Kyle Rathbun will release his first full-length album called "Take Me Home," which he describes as "an 11-track tour of my soul over the last year or two as I’ve navigated the uncertainty of life and of the world, always maintaining hope for better days and believing that one day it will all make sense again."
The tracks, said Rathbun, "include some rock songs, some intimate singer-songwriter performances and even a dance tune." Westerly's Kevin "Big Lux" Lowther makes an appearance on the final track, “Right Now."
Aside from Big Lux’s feature verse, Rathbun said, he has written all the music and lyrics on the album, which he also produced along with fellow musician and Berklee alum Brad Bensko.
"The sound is mostly rock and singer-songwriter," he said, "with a blend of flavors comparable to classics like U2 and Paul McCartney, indie artists like Ben Howard and Death Cab, and modern pop musicians like Harry Styles and John Mayer."
"The lyrics are honest and emotional," he added, "and there is a theme of hope, love, heartbreak, and romance with an underlying dream-like quality throughout."
Rathbun's debut single, "Without You," released in 2019, received more than 20,000 streams in more than 50 countries, he said.
"When We Wander" is the first album Terry has written since he became a parent. So, he said, it's no surprise that the family theme courses through many of its 12 songs.
Terry, who became a full-time touring artist a decade ago, met his wife Jess working on a cruise ship in the South Pacific. "As soon as we got back to the states, I proposed to her at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe in July 2010 and we packed up the car for the first tour right after that ... and have been touring together full-time ever since."
Now with 2-year-old Lily added to the clan, family is more important than ever to him, he said, and that includes "the parental urge to love and protect."
The life of a touring family inspired the album's title track, he said in a statement: "When we wander, when we wander / Don’t it feel like we’re finally found."
But in the face of the pandemic, he said he has found that "wandering is not just a literal thing. We've followed our hearts with so many decisions in 2020-21, and have found that there are many ways to wander and be free and brave."
Terry plays around 150 shows a year, and has performed everywhere from Bonnaroo to the Philadelphia Folk Festival and the 30A Songwriters Festival to AmericanaFest. When the pandemic canceled concerts and delayed the album's release, he pivoted to performing online and found a strong new connection to his fans, who had helped fund his albums all along.
"My musical tribe has always been there for me," he said.
This time of great uncertainty, he added, "has really taught me how to move forward and make use of every second." The livestream concerts have "become the highlight of my week and the thing that sustains us emotionally and financially. And an amazing community has sprung up from these concerts."
Recorded in 2019 in Nashville with producer Neilson Hubbard (Mary Gauthier, Glen Phillips), the songs off the new album have really clicked with fans online, he said. He and his band recorded "When We Wander" live in the studio, a first for his career.
"I wanted to try that Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young approach to live recording, prioritizing emotion and raw performances over perfection," he said. "I loved that experience."
Ironically, he said, 2021 may prove to be the most productive year of his career, with both a covers album and a holiday album coming hot on the heels of "When We Wander."
"I don't take a second of my career or my life for granted," said Terry. "I always continue to fight for it and to reach higher and strive to be a better artist and human being."
As he sings in "Pretty Good Hand" off the new album: "I don’t know if I’ll ever ride in no fancy limousine, but … I got somebody who understands, And that’s a pretty good hand."
For more information, visit www.jesseterrymusic.com.
