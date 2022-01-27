A REVIEW
I've always been a sucker for advice columns and have an affinity for the folks who write them. I grew up reading Dear Abby and Ann Landers in the Boston Herald and the Boston Globe, and these days, I grab for Philip Galanes' "Social Cues" column in the Styles section of The New York Times (after the crossword puzzle and Spelling Bee of course!) when Sunday rolls around.
So when I learned that Trinity Rep was staging "Tiny Beautiful Things" — a play based on an anonymous Internet advice columnist who uses the pseudonym "Sugar" — I was naturally intrigued.
I read up on the play — which is based on the book of the same name by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos — and even wrote a short preview based on the press release we received from Trinity.
I learned that Strayed, whose book, "Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail," was an account of her redemptive 1,100-mile hike, became a 2012 bestseller and a popular movie starring Reese Witherspoon.
I learned that Trinity's Artistic Director Curt Columbus was directing (always a good thing) and that Trinity resident company member Angela Brazil would be playing the part of Sugar (also always a good thing). I learned that Brazil would be joined by fellow resident actors Stephen Berenson, Phyllis Kay and Brian McEleney and guest actors Marcel Mascaró and Jenna Lea Scott, and that they would be the letter-writers who would make appearances throughout the show.
I remembered that Columbus said the play is "such a powerful collection of wisdom, heartache and joy that we knew our audiences would love it," and that Strayed’s words would "resonate and illuminate like nothing else we could program at this time."
I thought I was well-prepared.
Yet nothing could have properly prepared me for this gorgeous, poignant powerhouse of a play. Nothing could have prepared me for the intensity of the stories or range of emotions I experienced as I listened to the letter-readers — who marched so bravely on and off the stage — ask their questions aloud. As I listened and watched (and sobbed) while Sugar (Brazil) responded.
(Nothing could have prepared me for learning how to cry while wearing a mask either. Make sure to bring plenty of Kleenex and maybe an extra mask when you go, and yes, yes, you should go.)
Brazil has somehow managed to embody each emotion — an extraordinary range of emotions. I saw empathy, kindness, support, warmth, triumph, tenderness, acceptance, pain, beauty, humor, righteous anger and wonder in her responses to her letter-writers. Responses that were reflective and deeply, deeply personal. While responding to questions about sexuality, relationships, loss, abuse, love, death and fear, Sugar answered with stories about herself, her past, her experiences and her own relationships. She listened. She understood. She connected.
The story about her mother and the little red dress from a yard sale will break your heart but in a meaningful, memorable, beautiful way.
It was really quite extraordinary to witness — Brazil's face always so thoughtful and genuine, so full of acceptance — as she held each question, carefully examining it, before replying.
"My grief is tremendous but my love is bigger," she says to one letter-writer coping with the loss of a child.
The letter-writers — Berenson, Kay, McEleney, Mascaró and Scott — are terrific.
The set meanwhile — a simple, yet sentimental, vintage American post office — is stunning. (Kudos to set designer Baron E. Pugh.)
The folk music, composed and performed by Gunnar Manchester, is the perfect accompaniment for a perfect play.
