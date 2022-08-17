WESTERLY — Tim Spofford sifted through roughly 500 boxes of Kenneth Clark's papers in the Library of Congress while researching his latest book, "What the Children Told Us."
The book — subtitled "The Untold Story of the Famous 'Doll Test,' and the Black Psychologists who Changed the World," is the story of the towering intellectual and emotional partnership between two Black scholars — Clark and his wife, Mamie — who highlighted the psychological effects of racial segregation.
The Clarks' story is one of courage, love, and an unfailing belief that Black children deserved better than what society was prepared to give them, Spofford writes, "and their unrelenting activism played a critical role in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case."
In a recent phone interview from his home in Lee, Mass., Spofford said that while people seem to know about the doll test, they don't seem to know much about the Clarks.
"The book is a biography of the Clarks," he said. "I begin with a family tree."
The Clarks' decades of impassioned advocacy, their inspiring marriage, and their enduring work shines a light on the power of passion in an unjust world, Spofford writes.
The Clarks developed a psychological experiment designed to measure how segregation affected Black children's perception of themselves and other Black people. The Clarks visited rundown and under-resourced segregated schools across America and presented Black children with two dolls: a white one with hair painted yellow and a brown one with hair painted black. "Give me the doll you like to play with," Kenneth Clark would say to the children enrolled in the study. "Give me the doll that is a nice doll."
The Black children's perception of themselves and other Black people was enlightening — and horrifying, Spofford writes.
"Over and over again, the young children — some not yet 5 years old — selected the white doll as preferable, and the brown doll as bad. Some children even denied their race."
"Yes," said brown-skinned Joan W., age 6, when questioned about her affection for the light-skinned doll. "I would like to be white."
"The Clarks were such dramatically different personalities that I had to discover what made them click and what sustained their long, fruitful marriage," Spofford writes, "And I longed to explore their ties to such major civil rights figures as Dr. King, Thurgood Marshall, Malcolm X, James Baldwin, A. Philip Randolph, Whitney Young Jr. and others."
Spofford, a New England native, has taught classes in writing and journalism and has published articles in The New York Times, Newsday, Mother Jones and Columbia Journalism Review. He also worked as a copy editor, most recently at the St. Petersburg Times in Florida, where he coached young editors.
Spofford will be at Savoy Bookshop and Café Thursday to discuss his book.
