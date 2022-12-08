WESTERLY — There are some local traditions so beloved that tickets sell out almost as soon as they go on sale. With that in mind, make sure to reserve your spot at the Chorus of Westerly's annual Christmas Pops holiday concert quickly as tickets for this beloved tradition — featuring conductor Andrew Howell, the 180 voices of the Chorus of Westerly, the Pops Festival Orchestra and other special guests performing new and traditional holiday music — are now on sale.
Music-lovers can celebrate the sounds of the season at the George Kent Performance Hall for three performances this year, one on Saturday, Dec. 17, and two on Sunday, Dec. 18, when the chorus plans to perform traditional holiday favorites including "Sleigh Ride," "O Come, all ye Faithful," and an arrangement premiere performance of "A Christmas Carol" by John Tafone with text by Bridget Deninn. Expect to sing along with "Oh, Come, All Ye Faithful” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”
First presented in 1981 as a counterpart to the inaugural Summer Pops concert, Christmas Pops has turned into one of southern New England’s most popular and beloved holiday offerings. Kent Hall is transformed into a winter wonderland complete with festive décor and lights for a family-friendly evening of holiday cheer. Acclaimed actor and Westerly native Andrew Lidestri returns to Kent Hall as narrator for the new work. Audience members can also expect a special appearance from Santa Claus during the program.
“Christmas Pops is a special moment for us to come together as a community to celebrate and experience the magic of the holiday season,” said Ryan Saunders, chorus executive director.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
