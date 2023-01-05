Kala Farnam
Tickets are now being sold for events scheduled at the following area venues in the year ahead:

UNITED THEATRE

5 Canal St., Westerly.

Jan. 28: Michael Kane

March 2: Watchhouse

March 6: The Wood Brothers

For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-388-8208.

KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER

35 Railroad Ave., Westerly

Jan. 13: Kat Wright with Olivia Charlotte

Jan. 19: Dr. Westchesterson

Feb. 3: Sugar

Feb. 10: Say Darling & Soggy Po Boys

April 7: Hiss Golden Messenger

For tickets or more information, call 401-315-5070 or visit knickmusic.com.

PUMP HOUSE MUSIC WORKS

1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield.

Jan. 20: Mystic Dead

Jan. 27: Neal & The Vipers

For tickets or more information, call 401-824-9971 or visit pumphousemusicworks.com.

GARDE ARTS CENTER

325 State St., New London

March 21: Gaelic Storm and The High Kings

March 26: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

May 18: David Foster & Katherine McPhee

June 23: Brian Regan

For tickets or more information, call 860-444-7373, ext. 1 or visit gardearts.com.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOLK AT UNITY HALL

All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.

Feb. 10: The Crossing by Mike Bailey benefit concert for refugees

March 24: Kala Farnham

April 21: Kristen Graves

May 12: Kat and Brad

For tickets or more information, visit fridaynightfolk.org or email fnfolk@gmail.com.

COURTHOUSE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston

Jan. 22: Philip Martorella and Jack Bullo

Jan. 28: Soul Street Motown Blues

Feb. 25: Blizzard of Oz

March 4: Trinity

For tickets or more information, call 401-782-1018 or visit facebook.com/CourthouseArtsRI.

GREENWICH ODEUM

59 Main St., East Greenwich

Jan. 28: Dustbowl Revival

Feb. 4: O-Town

Feb. 8: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Feb. 17: Crash Test Dummies

Feb. 24: Croce plays Croce

March 4: Laurie Berkner

March 10: Roomful of Blues

March 11: Mavis Staples

March 17: Richard Thompson

April 14: Orleans and Firefall

April 22: Joan Osbourne

For tickets or more information, call 401-885-4000 or visit greenwichodeum.com. 

PARK THEATRE

848 Park Ave., Cranston

Feb. 11: Steve Smith and The Nakeds

March 4: Cranston County Fest

March 24: Tenors of Rock

For tickets or more information, call 401-955-7275 visit theparkri.com

PROVIDENCE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

220 Weybosset St., Providence

May 23: The Avett Brothers

June 11: John Mellencamp

For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787. 

VETS AUDITORIUM

One Avenue of the Arts, Providence

April 28: Get the Led Out

May 19: The Temptations and The Four Tops

May 20: Heather McMahan

June 28: Natalie Merchant

For tickets or more information, call 401-421-2787 or visit thevetsri.com. 

THE STRAND

79 Washington St., Providence.

Jan. 28: Twiddle

Feb. 11: Lunay

Feb. 18: Destroy Lonely

March 14: Jerry Contrell

April 1: In Conversation with The Sopranos

For tickets or more information, visit thestrandri.com or call 401-618-8900 

AMICA MUTUAL PAVILLION

1 LaSalle Square, Providence

Feb. 11: Harlem Globetrotters

Feb. 25: Jeff Dunham

March 3: Lil Durk with DD Osama

April 21: New Edition

For tickets or more information, visit dunkindonutscenter.com.

FOXWOODS PREMIER THEATER

350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket

April 7: Lewis Capaldi

April 22: Aaron Lewis

May 12: Steve Martin & Martin Short

May 26: Trevor Noah

June 9: Kevin James

Sept. 1: Banda MS

For tickets or more information, call 800-200-2882 or visit foxwoods.com

MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville

Jan. 28: Chris Young

Feb. 3: Anthrax & Black Label Society

Feb. 11: Carrie Underwood

Feb. 17: Marc Anthony

March 12: Bruce Springsteen

March 17: The Killers

April 1: Ana Gabriel

April 6: Kenny Chesney

April 14: Chicago

May 26: Louis Tomlinson

June 9,10: Thomas Rhett

July 22: Matchbox Twenty

Sept. 1: Foreigner with Loverboy

For tickets or more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

