Tickets are now being sold for events scheduled at the following area venues in the year ahead:
UNITED THEATRE
5 Canal St., Westerly.
Jan. 28: Michael Kane
March 2: Watchhouse
March 6: The Wood Brothers
For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org or call 401-388-8208.
KNICKERBOCKER MUSIC CENTER
35 Railroad Ave., Westerly
Jan. 13: Kat Wright with Olivia Charlotte
Jan. 19: Dr. Westchesterson
Feb. 3: Sugar
Feb. 10: Say Darling & Soggy Po Boys
April 7: Hiss Golden Messenger
For tickets or more information, call 401-315-5070 or visit knickmusic.com.
PUMP HOUSE MUSIC WORKS
1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield.
Jan. 20: Mystic Dead
Jan. 27: Neal & The Vipers
For tickets or more information, call 401-824-9971 or visit pumphousemusicworks.com.
GARDE ARTS CENTER
325 State St., New London
March 21: Gaelic Storm and The High Kings
March 26: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
May 18: David Foster & Katherine McPhee
June 23: Brian Regan
For tickets or more information, call 860-444-7373, ext. 1 or visit gardearts.com.
FRIDAY NIGHT FOLK AT UNITY HALL
All Souls UU, 19 Jay St., New London.
Feb. 10: The Crossing by Mike Bailey benefit concert for refugees
March 24: Kala Farnham
April 21: Kristen Graves
May 12: Kat and Brad
For tickets or more information, visit fridaynightfolk.org or email fnfolk@gmail.com.
COURTHOUSE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
3481 Kingstown Road, West Kingston
Jan. 22: Philip Martorella and Jack Bullo
Jan. 28: Soul Street Motown Blues
Feb. 25: Blizzard of Oz
March 4: Trinity
For tickets or more information, call 401-782-1018 or visit facebook.com/CourthouseArtsRI.
GREENWICH ODEUM
59 Main St., East Greenwich
Jan. 28: Dustbowl Revival
Feb. 4: O-Town
Feb. 8: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Feb. 17: Crash Test Dummies
Feb. 24: Croce plays Croce
March 4: Laurie Berkner
March 10: Roomful of Blues
March 11: Mavis Staples
March 17: Richard Thompson
April 14: Orleans and Firefall
April 22: Joan Osbourne
For tickets or more information, call 401-885-4000 or visit greenwichodeum.com.
PARK THEATRE
848 Park Ave., Cranston
Feb. 11: Steve Smith and The Nakeds
March 4: Cranston County Fest
March 24: Tenors of Rock
For tickets or more information, call 401-955-7275 visit theparkri.com
PROVIDENCE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
220 Weybosset St., Providence
May 23: The Avett Brothers
June 11: John Mellencamp
For tickets or more information, visit ppacri.org or call 401-421-2787.
VETS AUDITORIUM
One Avenue of the Arts, Providence
April 28: Get the Led Out
May 19: The Temptations and The Four Tops
May 20: Heather McMahan
June 28: Natalie Merchant
For tickets or more information, call 401-421-2787 or visit thevetsri.com.
THE STRAND
79 Washington St., Providence.
Jan. 28: Twiddle
Feb. 11: Lunay
Feb. 18: Destroy Lonely
March 14: Jerry Contrell
April 1: In Conversation with The Sopranos
For tickets or more information, visit thestrandri.com or call 401-618-8900
AMICA MUTUAL PAVILLION
1 LaSalle Square, Providence
Feb. 11: Harlem Globetrotters
Feb. 25: Jeff Dunham
March 3: Lil Durk with DD Osama
April 21: New Edition
For tickets or more information, visit dunkindonutscenter.com.
FOXWOODS PREMIER THEATER
350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket
April 7: Lewis Capaldi
April 22: Aaron Lewis
May 12: Steve Martin & Martin Short
May 26: Trevor Noah
June 9: Kevin James
Sept. 1: Banda MS
For tickets or more information, call 800-200-2882 or visit foxwoods.com
MOHEGAN SUN ARENA
1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville
Jan. 28: Chris Young
Feb. 3: Anthrax & Black Label Society
Feb. 11: Carrie Underwood
Feb. 17: Marc Anthony
March 12: Bruce Springsteen
March 17: The Killers
April 1: Ana Gabriel
April 6: Kenny Chesney
April 14: Chicago
May 26: Louis Tomlinson
June 9,10: Thomas Rhett
July 22: Matchbox Twenty
Sept. 1: Foreigner with Loverboy
For tickets or more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
