NEWPORT — Tickets for this summer's modified Newport Folk festival will go on sale Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m.
Billed as "a once-in-a-lifetime event," this year's music festival will bring "intimate and up-close experiences for fans and artists alike."
"As always, Newport Folk will bring surprise guests and never before seen collaborations all set to the backdrop of Narragansett Bay," said Meghan Helsel, a spokesperson for the festival.
"Newport Folk may not look the same," she added, "but it will feel the same."
This year’s event will have a 50 percent reduction in capacity and will take place across two main stages, thus it will be configured as two three-day events taking place July 23-25 and July 26-28.
"We will only be offering three-day passes for each event at $230 plus fees," Helsel said. "Children are welcome, but we will not be selling children tickets this year." Children 2 and under are free.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.