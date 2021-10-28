WESTERLY — Megan Collins, author of "The Family Plot," will moderate a panel discussion featuring six female authors known for their compelling thrillers.
Collins, a poet and fiction writer, is the author of "The Winter Sister" and "Behind the Red Door." A Wheaton College and Boston University grad, she is the managing editor of 3Elements Review and teaches creative writing classes. Her work has appeared in many journals, including Off the Coast, Spillway, Tinderbox Poetry Journal and Rattle.
Collins will moderate a panel that includes writers Deborah Goodrich Royce, Wendy Walker, Emily Liebert, Hank Phillippi Ryan and popular Connecticut writer Luanne Rice.
Goodrich Royce, the well-known local author of "Finding Mrs. Ford," will discuss her most recent thriller, "Ruby Falls," while Walker, author of "Don’t Look For Me," Liebert, author of "Perfectly Famous," Phillippi Ryan, author of "Her Perfect Life" and Rice will discuss their latest thrillers.
Rice, a frequent visitor to Westerly, is the author of 36 novels, including her most recent, "The Shadow Box." Rice's fans delight in finding local landmarks in her books, which often center on love, family, nature and the sea. She is a New York Times-bestselling author whose books have been translated into 25 languages. Several of her novels have been adapted for television, including "Crazy in Love" for TNT, "Blue Moon" for CBS, "Follow the Stars Home" and "Silver Bells" for Hallmark Hall of Fame, and "Beach Girls" for a miniseries on Lifetime.
Walker, a Brown University and Georgetown Law School graduate, worked in finance and as a family law attorney with training in child advocacy before turning her skills to writing. She said she draws from her knowledge of trauma and psychology to write "compelling and complex characters and stories."
Her novels have been translated into 23 foreign languages and topped bestseller lists both nationally and abroad. They have been selected by the Reese Witherspoon Book Club, the "Today" show and the Book of the Month Club, and have been optioned for both television and film.
Liebert, who was born and raised in New York City, attended Smith College, where she graduated with a degree in English language and literature. After college, she landed her first job at ABC News, where she helped produce television specials for Peter Jennings Reporting. In 2000, she was appointed rditor-in-vhief of "The WAG," a luxury lifestyle magazine covering Westchester and Fairfield Counties. During her five-year tenure, she wrote hundreds of articles, including celebrity profiles, travel, fashion and beauty. She’s also contributed to the Huffington Post, Oprah.com, "Elite Traveler," "Robb Report," "Gotham," and "Cottages & Gardens." In 2009, Emily edited Kerry Kennedy’s New York Times bestseller "Being Catholic Now: Prominent Americans Talk About Change in the Church and the Quest for Meaning."
The following year, Liebert published her first book, "Facebook Fairytales," which was a media sensation that sparked intense conversation about the positive power of Facebook. Shortly thereafter, she was hired by Microsoft as the spokesperson for Bing’s partnership with Facebook.
Ryan, who grew up in the Indianapolis area and went to Western College for Women in Oxford, Ohio, is a USA Today-bestselling author of 13 thrillers. She has won several prestigious awards for her crime fiction: five Agathas, four Anthonys, the Daphne, two Macavitys, and for "The Other Woman," the coveted Mary Higgins Clark Award. National reviews have called her a “master at crafting suspenseful mysteries” and “a superb and gifted storyteller.”
Guests will be invited to enjoy a glass of wine, light bites and listen in on the discussion and buy books which will be available for purchase through Savoy Bookstore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.