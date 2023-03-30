NORWICH — Diversity 365 Gallery, the newest gallery at Three Rivers Community College, will host Exhibition #3 through April 17, the third in a series of exhibitions featuring the work of artists who either live or work in Connecticut.
Exhibition #3 features two-dimensional work from five Connecticut artists whose work explores themes of diversity, equity and inclusion. The Diversity 365 exhibitions have provided the Donald E. Welter Library at Three Rivers with a mechanism through which to identify art relevant to our greater community that will be purchased for the gallery’s permanent collection.
One of the artists, Kwadwo Adae from New Haven, had his work "Protester Portraits" selected for the show. As Adae describes in his artist’s statement, "Protester Portraits" consists of five large canvasses that document the group of fellow protesters that he met while “exercising his First Amendment right of peaceable assembly protesting against police violence throughout Connecticut.”
Another, Julie Ann Liefeld, from Old Lyme, created two mixed-media pieces that were selected for the show. She explains in her artist’s statement that her two-piece series entitled “TOO MUCH, never enough” explores her experience living with hidden disabilities, including ADHD and a learning disability. She writes, “The two pieces demonstrate at two points in time what it feels like trying to achieve value, inclusion, and acceptance in an impatient world that values linearity.”
Other artists represented in the show are Noel Vernon Bernard from Bridgeport, Valerie Garlick from New Haven and Sarah Schneiderman from Glastonbury.
Exhibition #1 featured art from the faculty at Connecticut’s state college and university institutions, while Exhibition #2 featured art from the non-faculty staff and students in the Connecticut state college and university system. The goal is that the library’s permanent collection will include work in a variety of two-dimensional media from the faculty, staff, and students from the systems, as well as from the general public. Purchases for the gallery’s permanent collection are expected to begin during the Spring 2023 semester. All art chosen for the three Diversity 365 exhibitions was selected anonymously by a reviewing committee.
Exhibition #3 is available to view virtually or in person. The Diversity 365 Gallery is open during regular library hours at Three Rivers, Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hours can change for holidays and semester breaks. Visitors are asked to call 860-215-9051 before visiting to confirm that the library/gallery is open. For questions about the show, please contact Laura Vasselle via email at LVasselle@trcc.commnet.edu.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
