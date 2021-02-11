NEW LONDON— Ingrid LaFleur, a globally recognized curator, design innovationist and pleasure activist, will discuss her 10-year journey translating the cultural movement of Afrofuturism into practical approaches next Monday via Zoom.
"Welcome to the Afrofuture," is sponsored by Connecticut College’s Ammerman Center for Arts and Technology and is part of the center’s 2020-21 “Break Out” Colloquia.
The term "break out" was selected for its "generative and disruptive connotations," according to Tiffany V. Thiele, the college's national media relations manager.
"In the past few years, there have been a variety of 'break outs' in the role technology plays in people’s lives, such as the utopian potentials that bring together communities, awareness and collaborations, as well as the rending of narrative and civil discourse from communities," said Thiele. "The recent uprisings prompted by the unceasing violence against black bodies have only demonstrated how overdue such a reckoning is."
"Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing people into literal, social and technological bubbles of various sorts, which many are constantly seeking to escape," she said. "This year’s invited speakers are visionary artists, technologists, musicians, activists, curators and organizers whose interdisciplinary work inspires many."
Afrofuturism, she said, "is a multi-disciplinary cultural movement that creates and visualizes alternate futures that address socio-economic challenges that Africa and the diaspora now faces, offers an intersectional, multitemporal, and inter-disciplinary approach to the future."
Also called a liberation movement, Afrofuturism empowers Black bodies to craft destinies and realities of inclusion, health, joy and prosperity using speculative modalities such as science fiction, surrealism, magical realism, horror and investigates the intersection of race and technology while being inspired by mythologies, legends, and cosmologies from Africa and the diaspora, Thiele added.
LaFleur is the founder of The Afrofuture Strategies Institute, which implements Afrofuturist foresight and approaches to empower Black bodies and oppressed communities. LaFleur has led conversations and workshops at Centre Pompidou in Paris; TEDxBrooklyn, TEDxDetroit, Ideas City, New Museum in New York, Harvard University and Oxford University among others. She is also the host of the podcast "Decolonize Your Destiny," and the video series "What Does The Afrofuture Say?"
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
