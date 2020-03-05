WESTERLY — Former Pawcatuck resident Thor Jensen, once the lead guitarist for the traveling rock band Quiet Life, returns to the Knick Friday with the other members of his trio, drummer Nick Anderson and bassist Ari Folman-Cohen.
Jensen's music, which he describes as "equally powerful and gritty yet evocative and thoughtful," includes "electrifying guitar riffs balanced by relatable lyrics" that "take listeners on an exhilarating journey that feels both suspenseful and familiar."
His new EP, he says, released in March 2019, "seamlessly blends classic rock and roll with bluesy American roots music."
Jensen, who was born in Manhattan, moved to Stonington Borough when he was in third grade and grew up in Stonington.
The 37-year-old Jensen has a reputation for being a versatile guitarist with a unique sound, one that integrates his technique with the styles that influence him — from gypsy jazz to rock 'n' roll and blues to country.
He is also an improvisor, a studio performer, an ensemble player, a bandleader and a soloist.
In 2015, Jensen was invited to join modern guitar master Stephane Wrembel's band as the second guitarist. Since then, he has performed around the world, from the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, to the Django A Gogo festival at Carnegie Hall. He is also a member of Bretnotbret and The Not Club.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
