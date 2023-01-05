STONINGTON — Cellist Theodore Mook and pianist Michael Bahmann will head to Stonington Saturday to perform a program of French cello sonatas — including works by Debussy, Onslow, and Poulenc — as part of the Music Matters series at La Grua Center.
The program includes George Onslow's "Cello sonata in c, Op. 16, No. 2 (1820)"; Francis Poulenc's "Sonata pour violoncelle et piano," and Claude Debussy's " Sonata pour violoncelle et piano."
Mook, who lives in Wood River Junction, has performed with the Rhode Island Philharmonic and the Providence Baroque Orchestra and has taught at the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, the University of Massachusetts at Lowell and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School. He is a versatile performer, comfortable in avante garde, classical, historical, and commercial styles, and has been a particularly active proponent of new music since 1980.
Bahmann, who lives in Hopkinton, is a co-music director at Newport's Trinity Church, a founding member of the Musicians of the Old Post Road and has performed at festivals around the world. He has performed for the Chicago Symphony Chamber Concerts, Bay Chamber Concerts and Museum Concerts of Rhode Island, among others, and toured with the baroque orchestra Musica Aeterna of Bratislava.
The concert will feature "three stellar French cello sonatas" from "three composers [who] were superb pianists and worked with some of the stellar string players of their times," according to Music Matters artistic advisor and program editor Christopher Greenleaf in a release.
"Their occasional take-no-prisoners writing for both instruments highlights lyricism, refined Gallic angularity, and crystalline, chiseled dialogue," Greenleaf said.
George Onslow (1784-1853) wrote three brilliantly imaginative cello sonatas, Greenleaf explained, "the very first in Romantic-era France, whose transparent textures and sinewy lines distantly evoke Beethoven."
"The Debussy and Poulenc sonatas are compact, often breathtakingly terse," he added. "As they soar to spare, poignant heights of expression, each work plumbs the players' every resource.
"French music is a powerful antidote to the depths of winter," Greenleaf added, "Join us to bask in the warmth!"
This celebration of French chamber music lasts a little over an hour and is presented without an intermission, he said.
