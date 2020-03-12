MYSTIC — Artist and student artist applications for the 63rd Mystic Outdoor Art Festival, scheduled to take place on Aug. 8 and 9, are currently being accepted, according to Kearney Worthington from the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, the organization that sponsors the event.
Worthington said the theme chosen for this year's show is "Art in Motion," in honor of the 2020 Summer Olympics.
"Over the many years of the show we have seen that art takes on many shapes, forms, and media," said Worthington in a statement. "From ceramics to sculpture, photography to acrylics, our aim is to highlight art and artists that capture the essence of movement through their medium of choice."
Worthington said applications for volunteers are also being accepted.
For more information, please contact the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce at 860-572-9578 or visit mysticchamber.org.
