WESTERLY — Theatre Scrapbook will present "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" this weekend at Westerly Middle School.
The production, the theater group's winter musical, features students from the Westerly, Stonington and Chariho areas and tells the story of awkward spelling champions who learn that winning isn't everything and losing doesn't necessarily make one a loser, said Antonella DeAngelis, owner and director.
As the characters "sing" their stories and use various techniques to spell the increasingly arcane words given to them, "we root for all of them as the spelling bee becomes a metaphor for the transition from childhood to adulthood, with all its complexities," she said.
The company last presented the show — which tells the story of six semi-pubescent middle schoolers who are preparing to compete for the right to go on to the National Spelling Bee and fame and glory as a championship speller — in 2019.
"We were thrilled to be able to do this show again," DeAngelis said in a statement released this week. "It was so fun to get some cast members from the last time we put on the show, as well as new ones.
"I am especially excited that some of the seniors in the show were in our very first production of 'Annie' back in 2013."
"It’s always fun to do a show with high schoolers," she added. "This is such a fun age group to do shows with, because you really get to explore characters more and get more creative with the show. It has been such a blast putting this show on again, and all the new ways we can look at it.”
This weekend's production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" features Roan Doyle as Chip Tolentino; Sienna Fusaro as Marcy Park; Kelsey Gabriele as Olive Ostrovsky; Kendyll Gaccione as Logainne Schwartz and Grubenierre; Aislinn Victoria as Rona Lisa Peretti; Nina McGuire as Vice Principal Panch; Cadence O’Neil as Leaf Coneybear; Elsie Ryan as William Barfeé; Maggie Ryan as Carl Grubenierre; and Jesus Christ and Sage Sylvestre as Mitch Mahoney.
Both Kelsey Gabriele and Kendyll Gaccione starred in the 2019 production.
The show integrates an element of improvisation into each performance, DeAngelis said, as audience members are chosen to participate in the bee along with the show's characters, "allowing the excitement and humor of a spelling bee to be experienced through the audience."
There is a parental advisory for this show, DeAngelis stressed, noting that it is suitable mostly for teenagers, older audiences and theater-lovers of a less-rigid nature.
One young participant, Chip, she explained back in 2019, worries in a song that the onset of puberty is wrecking his ability to concentrate, particularly since he has a crush on another contestant’s sister, Marigold Coneybear, and anytime she comes near him he is presented with an embarrassing anatomical dilemma.
There are also a few profanities and vulgarities, but nothing that would add up to stronger than a “PG-13” rating, she said, noting that the script includes three uses of the word, "Goddamn,” one use of “Jesus Christ,” four uses of “damn” and “Oh God,” and one use of “screw it.”
One of the contestants has same-sex parents, who show up to root for their child (and embarrass her, as all parents embarrass their teenaged children). One contestant from the local Catholic school prays to Jesus for help, and He appears to offer her guidance.
Theatre Scrapbook is a youth theater company located in Southern Rhode Island and Connecticut that offers free after-school enrichment programs and tuition-based camps for schools and organizations in the districts and surrounding communities.
The company plans to present "Oklahoma" in May for its 40th anniversary celebration, DeAngelis added.
