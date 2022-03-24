STONINGTON — Harvard's beloved blonde takes the stage by glittery pink storm in the fun and upbeat adaptation of "Legally Blonde Jr." this weekend when Stonington Middle School, in association with Theatre Scrapbook, presents a version of the hit film and award-winning Broadway musical.
"Legally Blonde Jr." follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. When Elle's boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she's not "serious" enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realizes that law may be her natural calling after all.
"This movie is such a classic that many know and love," said Antonella DeAngelis, owner and director of Theatre Scrapbook. "You’ll recognize all your favorite characters, iconic quotes and get some new twists in the musical."
DeAngelis, who brings nearly 15 years of experience working and teaching multiple disciplines in theater, said "This show is specially designed to be performed by and for young audiences, which makes it a great introduction to theater for all."
"We love going to the Stonington schools and being able to bring our programs to this incredible district as we've done in the past several years," she added. "We so cherish this community and the talent the schools have. The students have put in a lot of rehearsal time and hard work the past couple of months on this challenging show and are ready to share it with everyone."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
