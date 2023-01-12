WESTERLY — Theatre Scrapbook, a regional, Westerly-based, youth theater company that offers free after-school enrichment programs and tuition-based camps for schools and organizations in the districts and surrounding communities, will kick off its new season with a winter musical.
"Chicago: Teen Edition" will take place this weekend at the Westerly Middle School auditorium, according to Antonella DeAngelis, who is directing the play.
A sharp-edged satire featuring "a dazzling score that sparked immortal staging by Bob Fosse," DeAngelis said, the musical takes place in the roaring twenties of Chicago, when Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap.
"Until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie," said DeAngelis. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream", she said, "fame, fortune and acquittal."
DeAngelis said the show is being presented in part with Westerly Public Schools, as it is part of the senior project requirement for Westerly High School senior Kelsey Gabriele, who plays the role of Velma Kelly and serves as choreographer and assistant director.
“I am so excited to start our season this year with 'Chicago'", DeAngelis said in a release from the company. "I am so so proud of her and not only what she has done with this show, but what she has done during her time with us."
"Kelsey has been with us since our very first show, 'Annie,' back in 2013," DeAngelis continued, "and has been seen in countless shows since."
"It is incredible to see all of the kids in our shows grow up on and off the stage," she added. "Especially the many that have gone from performing in the shows, to working creatively on them. I am honored to be mentoring a senior project again for a show, it is such a full-circle moment for us.”
The show also includes Samantha Boffi, Katie Bootle, Eliza DuFour, Natalie Francese, Emma Gowen, Helen Gross, Hannah Hargus, Sophie Hryn, Javier Huss, Elsie Ryan, Dylan Tallardy, Alaina Tripp, and Kendyll Gaccione in the role of Roxie Hart.
Earlier this month Gaccione, as part of her senior project, wrote, produced and directed a one-act play called "Dear Future Me," with the Westerly High School Stagedogs.
There is a parental advisory for this show ... it is suitable for general audiences and teenaged children, DeAngelis pointed out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.