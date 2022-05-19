WESTERLY — Theatre Scrapbook will honor its origins this weekend with performances of "Oklahoma!" according to Director Antonella DeAngelis, a show that will also honor her late father.
For the third time since the original theater company formed — under the direction of the late David DeAngelis, as an after-school theater program at Westerly High School in 1982 — the company will present the "great American musical," DeAngelis said.
"Oklahoma!" was the very first play the high school students performed under her father's direction, Antonella said. Then, in 2002, the company celebrated its 20th year with another production.
"And now, 40 years later, we are once again celebrating the milestone with the anniversary production," she said in an email.
As soon as she realized it was the 40th year, she said, she knew she wanted to stage "Oklahoma!" for the annual spring musical.
"Having done the show as part of the 2002 company, I was excited to carry on the tradition of the anniversary productions," she said. "I am truly honored to be able to continue the legacy of the show and our theater company."
"My dad took to so much pride in his productions and strived to make them as community-driven as he could," she continued. "Which is why we also try to do as many community productions as we can ... to maintain that commitment to bring theater to as many young people as possible."
"Though my dad won’t be here to see what he began all those years ago," she said, "I know he is still with us and his legacy lives on through these shows."
"This is very special to have the opportunity to do this production," DeAngelis said, "and I am grateful for continuing what he founded.”
This show is specially designed to be performed by and for young audiences, she said, which makes it a great introduction to theater for all.
Set in a western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, the show tells of a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys, which provides a colorful background for Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl, to play out their love story. Their romantic journey, as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road, contrasts with the comic exploits of brazen Ado Annie and hapless Will Parker in a musical adventure embracing hope, determination and the promise of a new land.
"Oklahoma!" is based on the play “Green Grow the Lilacs” by Lynn Riggs and was the first collaboration for Rodgers & Hammerstein. It remains, "in many ways, their most innovative ... setting the standards and rules of modern musical theater," DeAngelis said.
Theatre Scrapbook's version includes students from the Westerly, Stonington and Chariho area, DeAngelis added. The cast includes Samantha Boffi as Gertie Cummings; Katie Bootle as Laurey Williams; Mia Chapman as Vivian; Elsie Ryan as Curly McLain; George Ryan as Will Parker; Peyton Federico as Ado Annie; Riley Gabriele as Kate; Kendyll Gaccione as Aunt Eller; Serena Long as Joe; Felicity Orlando as Fred; Briana Perry as Jud; Maggie Ryan as Slim; Elsie Smith as Ellen; Olivia Sposato as Mike; Addison St. Amand as Cord Elam; and Nolan Tripp as Ali Hakin.
Fiona Doyle is the understudy for Virginia and Ado Annie. Keira Harrington is the understudy for Farmer and Will Parker. Sadie Howell is the understudy June and Aunt Eller and Alaina Tripp is the understudy for Andrew Carnes and Curly McLain.
Farmers are played by Allyson Brake, Arthur Howell, Crosby Mathews, Emma McElwaney, Camden McMahon and Kieran Ryan.
Rodeo Folk include Sarah Brake, Rowan Howell, Kylie LaMotte, Kyleigh MacLeod, Natalie Perez, Addison Perry, Charlotte Perry, Eleanor Ryan and Bella Webber.
"We are excited to share it with everyone and bring together decades of companies of casts," added the director.
While the experience of staging the musical may be full of bittersweet moments, especially since she is unable to share it with her dad, DeAngelis said, "the outpouring of love from former students and people that have done the shows in the past has been really lovely."
Part of the ticket sales from the weekend performances will go to the David Louis DeAngelis Jr. Scholarship Fund, which was created to provide financial assistance for students interested in attending the Theatre Scrapbook summer camp.
The company has been able to offer tuition to dozens of campers over the past several summers thanks to the scholarship, DeAngelis said.
"I am very excited for this weekend," she added.
