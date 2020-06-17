WESTERLY — For the first time in a very long time, Antonella DeAngelis, the 26-year-old local youth theater director who has prepared hundreds of youngsters to take the stage in such varied productions as "Sleeping Beauty Kids," "Godspell" and "Mary Poppins, Jr.," found herself with time on her hands.
"It was definitely weird not doing anything with the kids," said DeAngelis one morning earlier this week as she discussed her sudden transition from overseeing five different productions featuring roles for hundreds of children to a director with nobody to direct. "Truly, this is the first time I haven't worked since ... forever ... and I am so used to working."
In February, DeAngelis, executive director of Children’s Theatre Scrapbook Company, was juggling programs at five local schools and was working on what she calls "our biggest musical ever" at the Tower Street Community Center, the company's home for the last several years.
There was "Shrek" at St. Michael's School in Pawcatuck, "Into the Woods" at Stonington Middle School, "Lion King Kids" at West Vine Street school, a production of "Peter Pan" at Dunn's Corner Elementary School and "Seussical, the Musical" at Tower Street.
"All the shows were in different stages," she said, one was ready for dress rehearsals, another was just about to be cast, and another had just begun the rehearsal process.
Then came the coronavirus and the initial uncertainty, she said. At first, it seemed the stay-at-home orders would last a few weeks, she recalled, then maybe a bit longer, then it became quite clear that the region was in the midst of a serious pandemic and schools would most likely remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
"It was hard to understand at first," said DeAngelis, "hard to figure out how long it would last."
But once DeAngelis came to terms with the semi-permanent hiatus, she set to work organizing and has made good use of her time off.
"I finally had time to organize," DeAngelis said. "I had all the time in the world."
So she went through the props closet and began organizing files. She also made a video for her students, one they could play at their convenience.
"I didn't want to do Zoom classes or rehearsals," she said, noting that students were already doing so much virtual schooling. "I didn't want to add to that."
Financially, DeAngelis said, the company is "just getting by." She was denied funding from COVID-19 relief funds, she said, because the money had all dried up.
DeAngelis also took to Facebook to post inspirational comments, uplifting lines from some of the plays she has directed and to take a stand, on behalf of the Theatre Workshop staff, with those involved in the "ongoing fight for justice."
"As a youth theater company that serves thousands of children from many communities, we believe in the importance and impact of words," she wrote. "We are reminded of the shows we were currently working on and words from those shows:
'A person’s a person, no matter how small.' — From 'Seussical.'
'Busa ngo thando bo. (Rule with love.)' — From 'The Lion King.'
'We are different and united.' — "Shrek."
"Careful the things you say, children will listen," — "Into the Woods."
"We would be remiss [not] to encourage the children in those shows to speak and sing those words loud and proud if we cannot do the same," she wrote. "We mourn the loss of the innocent black lives that have been taken and the unjust actions over the course of the past few weeks. This however, we know, is not an isolated event and is an ongoing fight for justice. It is not a trend, but a powerful movement that we must stand together with."
"At Theatre Scrapbook, we continue to be an institution of love, acceptance, equality and are actively committed to anti-racism. We stand in solidarity with those grieving and demand justice. As educators, we must educate and be educated. We will be taking initiatives in the coming weeks to do just this. We must always strive to do better."
DeAngelis also took some time to honor the 38th anniversary of Theatre Scrapbook, the inspiration for her theater company.
Westerly High School's Scrapbook Theatre Company was founded in 2003 by DeAngelis' father, the late David Louis DeAngelis, Jr., who died last year at age 61.
The 2003 Westerly Teacher of the Year, David DeAngelis — much-loved and known as "Mr. D" by his students — created a number of music ensembles at the high school in addition to his teaching duties. His annual spring musical attracted audiences from around the region. Before he retired from teaching, Antonella, along with Ben Barber, one of her father's former students, founded Theatre Scrapbook in order to continue the tradition of children's theater in Westerly.
"When he first came to Westerly, there was no theater program," DeAngelis said, recalling her father's 33-year tenure at the high school and the scores of students and residents he influenced.
"He was so passionate about theater and he was so dedicated," she said. "He was there all the time."
DeAngelis joked that she and her brother, David Joseph, joined the theater group initially just so they could have more time with their dad.
"My mom and he also worked with the music boosters and had these incredible, elegant fundraisers," she recalled. "They were fantastic."
DeAngelis recalled the first play she performed in with her dad at the helm.
"It was a production of 'Annie,'" she said. "It was a summer camp in Weekapaug."
"That was it," she recalled with a little laugh. "That's how it started."
Hundreds of students from schools in Westerly, Stonington, and the Chariho region performed in Theatre Scrapbook productions, said DeAngelis. She and her staff had worked closely with schools and other local organizations to develop the programs for Children’s Theatre Scrapbook Company. Since then, the company has offered free after-school programs during the school year and tuition-based camps specializing in musical theater during the summer. The mission has always been to "help foster kids’ appreciation for music and theater, making a difference in kids’ lives, and helping them become the people they grow up to be."
Although all the plays have been postponed indefinitely, DeAngelis said she is hopeful that "someday we will be able to complete them and perform them somehow."
"I don't see how we could do a performance with social distancing and wearing masks," she added.
"I’m missing working with all the kids and my co-workers and putting on shows, but I of course want everyone to be safe and want to get back to it only when it’s safe to do so," she added.
"Safety is our first priority," she stressed. "We want everyone ... staff, students and patrons ... to be safe so if there's even an inkling that people wouldn't be safe, I am reluctant to restore anything."
DeAngelis, who graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a bachelor of arts in music history and literature, and a minor in theater, went on to study at Drexel University, where she received a Master of Arts Administration.
One thing she knows in her heart of hearts, she said, is this:
"When we do come back, we'll be bigger and better than ever. There will be no stopping us."
In a 2017 interview with The Sun, DeAngelis said her favorite quotation comes from the late, great Ella Fitzgerald:
"Don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong."
