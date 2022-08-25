WAKEFIELD — Bill Hanney and his artistic team at Matunuck's Theatre by the Sea have made some wise programming decisions this summer. But perhaps none so brilliant as the decision to present the exuberant, uplifting, "Kinky Boots" as the season's closing production, or to cast the extraordinary Julian Malone in the role of Lola/Simon.
"Kinky Boots," the Cyndi Lauper-Harvey Fierstein collaboration that won the Tony Award for best new musical in 2013, is a perfect antidote for these trying and polarizing times as its central theme is about acceptance: acceptance, inclusion, kindness and love.
Inspired by real-life events, the story centers around Charlie Price (Luke Hamilton is warm, wonderful and well-cast), a young man struggling to live up to his father’s expectations to continue Price & Sons, the family shoe factory, and to keep its employees on the payroll.
With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, along comes Lola (Malone) — a spectacular performer in need of some sturdy, kinky boots.
Simon may be the son of a prize-fighting boxer but Lola is a drag queen with an entourage of fabulous angels and a closet full of divine costumes and wigs.
From the moment he appeared onstage, Malone — who gives gives a powerful, exquisite, performance — captivated the audience. His Lola and his Simon are genuine, memorable and often quite tender. Malone is a star who deserves to shine for a long time. What a presence. What a voice.
As Charlie and Lola develop their friendship, they learn many lessons — about their fathers, about friendship and about the importance of acceptance. (Their "Not my Father's Son" is touching and poignant.)
Lauren, a longtime employee at the Price Shoe Factory (played by the engaging and delightful Audrey Bell Adams) helps Charlie too, urging him to think outside the box and take risks. (Her "The History of the Wrong Guys" is amazing.)
James Fairchild, who was on the most recent national tour of "Kinky Boots," makes for a perfect Don, the rough and rugged would-be bully whose change of heart and acceptance is central to the story.
Kevin B. McGlynn plays a wonderful George, and Etta Grover is very good as Charlie's fiancée, Nicola.
The Angels — Tyler Dema, Ricky Loftus George, Jaye Jackson, Stephen Vaught, Wyatt Slone, Pablo Pernia — are beyond fantastic and deserve big kudos (wait 'till you see the splits!), as do Kat Gold, who plays Trish, Corey Scheys, who plays Pat, and the ensemble: Jack Gimpel, Billy Goldstein, Sarah Kleist, Elora von Rosch and Thom Warren.
Hanney, the theater's owner and producer, predicted "Kinky Boots" would be a "great night at the theatre" and was he ever prophetic.
Of course, he had a hand (or should I say foot) in the abundance of energy that filled the theater during the opening-night performance. Hanney and the ultra-talented Kevin P. Hill, who directed and choreographed the show, welcomed the audience in knee-high leather boots (Hill's black leather and Hanney's made of silver), a stunt that served to bring down the house, sending a jolt of excitement and wave of energy that remained in the theater throughout the evening. By the end of the show, audience members were on their feet, shouting, clapping and dancing in the aisles.
Everything about this marvelous show — from the diversity of the talented cast to Kyle Dixon's impressive sets; from Gregg Barnes' gorgeous Broadway costumes, to the wigs designed by Josh Marquette, and to Jacob Priddy's exceptional orchestra and musical direction — works together to make this the must-see show of the season.
So gather your family and friends together and head to Matunuck as fast as your kinky boots can carry you!
