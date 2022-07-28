The opening night audience at Theatre by the Sea Friday couldn't get enough of "Cinderella," the Rodgers and Hammerstein adaptation of the romantic fairy tale now onstage through Aug. 13.
By the end of the show — with its magical sets, marvelous costumes, hilarious puppets, pumpkin coach, jovial atmosphere and familiar characters — the theater-lovers were on their feet and in the aisles, cheering and shouting their appreciation for the talented cast and entertaining show.
And what a fun show it was. I knew from the moment I walked up the steps of the glorious Matunuck theater and spied the giant gourds and pumpkins tucked here around the porch that we were in for a refreshing summertime treat.
The crackerjack 22-member cast was led by a charming (and very good) Ophelia Rivera in the title role and an enchanting Aidan Cole as her noble and handsome suitor, Prince Topher. The pair are genuinely well-suited and shared a sweet chemistry in their debut performances on the Theatre by the Sea stage.
The stepsisters too — Kat Moser as Gabrielle and Kat Gold as Charlotte — were fun and funny and gave splendid performances. Gold, using hilariously exaggerated facial expressions and body language, brought the house down more than once.
Their mother — Cinderella’s greedy stepmother — was played to all its screechy, shrieky fullness by Gay Willis, who first appeared on the Matunuck stage in 1981 when she played Tuptim in "The King and I."
Nigel Richards, who plays Lord Pinkleton, and Tony Harkin, who plays Jean-Michel, were very good, as were the dancers and the rest of the cast — Russell Garrett, Chloe Castellano, Cadence Collins, Tyler Dema, Zoe Gillis, Jack Gimpel, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Rebecca Murillo, Sami Murphy, Pablo Pernia, Blaise Rossmann, Rory Shirley, Wyatt Slone and Emma Wilco — many of whom jumped, spun, twirled and hopped about the stage like acrobats, wowing the audience over and over again. Morrison and Sloane, as Fox and Racoon, were especially fun.
But it was Laura Yen Solito, the beautiful New York-based actor who plays Marie and Cinderella's Fairy Godmother, who nearly stole the show. With her gorgeous voice, strong acting and comforting presence, Yen Solito weaves the show's silver threads together into the spun sugar tapestry of loveliness and happy endings that makes "Cinderella" such a story for the ages. Spoiler alert: kindness matters and love will always prevail.
Choreographer Kenny Ingram, directing his first show at the theater — with assistance from Briana Reed — has much to feel proud about.
Resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon can take a big bow too for his splendid sets, along with lighting designer Elliot Konstant; sound designer, Samuel Silva; Tiffany Zellner, wig design; Joel Andrew Cote, production stage manager; and Kat Brown, assistant stage manager.
The costumes, provided by Tuacahn Center for the Arts, were ingenious and full of fun, flair and surprises.
Music Director Jacob Priddy did a superb job conducting his talented orchestra: Mike Sartini, drums; Nathan Urdangen, keyboard; Heather-Katz-Cote and Anne Kelton, reeds; Shawn Baptista, trumpet; and Joe Bentley, bass. How glorious to hear their live music floating out of the theater and into the summer evening air.
