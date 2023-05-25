WAKEFIELD — Theatre by the Sea opens its 90th season this week with "My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra," an award-winning music revue featuring more than 50 songs recorded by "Old Blue Eyes."
From the King of Swing to the Rat Pack, Sinatra charmed his way into the hearts of millions. The show celebrates the pivotal moments of the famous crooner's remarkable five-decade career with a journey through his greatest hits.
"I have been looking forward to celebrating the 90th anniversary of Theatre by the Sea since selecting this season's productions, which celebrate some of the greatest voices of the 20th century," said Bill Hanney, owner and producer of the theater company.
"'My Way' is a musical tribute to Frank Sinatra who was considered by many to be one of the greatest American singers of our time," he said. "It is the only show this season that we have produced previously."
"It was so well received in 2009 and fit so nicely with this season's theme that I thought it was a great time to bring it back," Hanney added. "Judging from the ticket sales, it looks like audiences agree and are ready to hear this timeless music once again."
The show will feature four performers — Christopher Brasfield, Danny Drewes, Alyssa Giannetti and Lucy Horton — sing more Sinatra classics, including “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and “New York, New York.” Direction and choreography are by Greg Santos and music direction by Milton Granger. The show was created by David Grapes and Todd Olson with arrangements by Vince di Mura.
Performances will be held Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m., with matinees on Thursdays at 2 p.m. and Saturdays at 3 p.m. Special performances will be held on Sunday, May 28, at 2 and 7 p.m.
