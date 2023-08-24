WAKEFIELD — Four of Broadway's finest vocalists will recreate some of their most memorable and favorite musical moments Monday as they celebrate the spectrum from classic to contemporary Broadway at an all-new concert event created especially for Theatre by the Sea’s audience.
Theatre by the Sea owner and producer Bill Hanney said he is thrilled to welcome back New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, who designed the concert which will allow the performers to display their talents and versatility.
Performers are also expected to share backstage "behind-the-scenes anecdotes" and conduct an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with the audience.
Scheduled performers are Major Attaway (longest running genie in the Broadway company of Disney's "Aladdin;" Voice of Audrey II in the Off-Broadway revival of "Little Shop of Horrors"), Jackie Burns (Broadway's longest running Elphaba in "Wicked;" "Hair"; "If/Then"), Ali Ewoldt (Christine Daae in The "Phantom of the Opera;" Cosette in "Les Misérables"; and Tuptim in "The King and I"), and Jelani Remy (currently featured as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry in the Broadway production of "Back to the Future"; Eddie Kendricks in "Ain't To Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations"; Simba in the Broadway company of "The Lion King"). Musical director/accompanist will be Rachel Dean.
"A Broadway Celebration" will be at Theatre by the Sea on Monday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $45 to $73 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling 401-782-3800, ext. 112. Tickets are on sale at the box office, at theatrebythesea.com and by calling 401-782-8587.
