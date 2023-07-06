WAKEFIELD — Theatre by the Sea is offering a little more than musicals this summer.
A children’s theater festival and a cabaret series have been added to the summer entertainment lineup beginning Friday, when Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix kick off the Children’s Festival with shows at 10 a.m. and noon.
A slapstick comedy act like no other, the troupe has made appearances with the Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey Circus, on David Letterman's show, at Disneyland, at Busch Gardens, at the Big Apple Circus, at the Royal Hanneford Circus and at the White House. The show centers around Johnny — a Ringling Brothers Clown College graduate, who has been working with dogs since he got his first puppy from the Humane Society, a Beagle mix named Freckles — and his dogs (more than a dozen) performing tricks while he plays the straight man.
The show has been described as one "for the whole family and the dog-lover in all of us," as it stars mostly dogs rescued from shelters or pounds, like Sandy, the ladder-climbing Jack Russell Terrier and Girl, the Poodle mix who only answers to “Girl.”
On July 21, students from the theater’s Camp Theatre by the Sea will present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical Jr.” about the little girl with "astonishing wit, intelligence … and special powers," followed by David Garrity Magic & Beyond on Friday, July 28. The magic show will feature theatrical and visual magic, audience participation, comedy, and a custom-edited musical soundtrack.
On Aug. 4, Casey Carle will take the stage with "Bubblemania: Comedy with a Drip!" Carle will take the stage with his jaw-dropping bubble sculptures, funky funny foam, jazz-inspired bubble choreography, and eye-popping giant bubbles.
On Aug. 18, Bryson Lang, a comedy juggler will perform his family-friendly comedy/juggling act, which mixes audience participation, comedy, ball bouncing and spinning, fire-juggling, and improv.
On July 24, the theater's Monday Evening Concert Series will continue with the Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America, a nostalgic evening featuring the Cookies, who will be remembered for their songs “Chains,” “Don’t Say Nothin’ Bad (About My Baby),” and “Girls Grow Up Faster Than Boys.” They will be joined by Back in Time featuring recording lead singers of the Flamingos and the Dubs singing the hits “Could This Be Magic,” “Chapel of Dreams” and “Don’t Ask Me to be Lonely.”
On July 31, Seth Rudetsky, host of Sirius/XM Radio's “On Broadway,” returns to Theatre by the Sea with Beth Leavel, who won a Tony award for her role as Dee Dee Allen in “The Prom.”
Rounding out the series on Aug. 28 will be "A Broadway Celebration," an all-new concert created especially for the theater by New York casting director Stephen DeAngelis. Four Broadway vocalists will recreate some of their most memorable and favorite musical moments as they celebrate the spectrum from classic to contemporary Broadway. Scheduled performers are Major Attaway, longest-running Genie in the Broadway company of Disney's"Aladdin"; Jackie Burns, Broadway's longest-running Elphaba in "Wicked"; Brennyn Lark, Catherine Parr in the Broadway company of "Six The Musical"; and Jelani Remy, currently featured as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry in the Broadway production of "Back to the Future."
The children’s shows are held at 10 a.m. and noon on Fridays. Tickets are $15, with discount rates for groups of 20 or more.
Performances for the Monday Evening Concert Series will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $73. Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more.
The theater is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
— Sun staff
