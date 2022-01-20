WAKEFIELD — Theatre by the Sea is holding non-equity adult auditions for its 2022 summer season on Saturday, Jan. 29, and Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Fine Arts Building on the campus of the University of Rhode Island.
The theater is seeking strong non-union singers, dancers, actors and actor/musicians. According to a press release, the theater is "especially seeking mature character actors for featured roles throughout the season."
Local actors and musicians are "strongly encouraged to audition" for the following productions:
"Million Dollar Quartet," which will be presented from May 25 to June 18; "Footloose," to be presented from June 22 to July 16; "Cinderella," to be presented from July 20 to Aug. 13; and "Kinky Boots," to be presented from Aug. 17 to Sept. 11.
Auditions are by appointment only. Space is limited and auditionees can only attend one audition session.
There will be two sessions: a singer/dancer session and a non-dancer/character actor session. The singer/dancer session will begin with a dance combo when those auditioning may be asked to stay and sing. People auditioning are asked to bring sheet music, in appropriate key, and prepare 16 to 32 bars to show their range and versatility.
The non-dancer/character actor sessions will be primarily for older, non-dancing, local talent and actors and musicians interested in auditioning for "Million Dollar Quartet." Auditionees are asked to prepare 16 to 32 bars in the style of the show they are interested in.
Performers must be available for all rehearsal and performance dates and can sign up for audition slots by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44A8AB2FA3F4C25-nonunion.
Proof of vaccination and a valid ID will be required. Temperatures will be taken prior to admittance.
Auditionees should bring a current headshot and resume stapled together back-to-back. An accompanist will be provided but will not transpose — a cappella is not encouraged.
Actor/musicians interested in "Million Dollar Quartet" should sign-up for a non-dancing appointment and prepare a brief demonstration in the style of the role you are seeking. These auditions are for adults only (18 years and older).
The theater will be operating at a very strict, limited capacity. Those auditioning may not enter the building until 15 minutes prior to their scheduled session. Masks will be required at all times, unless instructed to remove it during your audition. Once your audition is complete, you will be asked to leave the building immediately.
The Fine Arts Building is located at 105 Upper College Rd., Kingston. Auditionees are asked to park and enter behind building.
Additional information and character breakdowns are available at www.TheatreByTheSea.com. Please email casting.tbts@gmail.com with any questions.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.