MATUNUCK — Theatre by the Sea is closing out its summer season with the Broadway hit "Jersey Boys," now playing through Sept. 10.
Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, the show is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, just four guys from Jersey ... until they sang their very first note.
They had a sound nobody had ever heard, and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, offstage it was a very different story.
Winner of the 2006 Tony Award for Best Musical, “Jersey Boys” features the legendary top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night.)”
Directed and choreographed by Theatre by the Sea’s Producing Artistic Director Kevin P. Hill, the cast includes Zane Zapata, making his Theatre by the Sea debut as Frankie Valli; Aidan Cole, in the role of Bob Gaudio; and New York-based actor Chris Marsh Clark as Tommy DeVito. In the role of Nick Massi is Kevin Patrick Martin of Rhode Island. The production includes music supervision, vocal/dance arrangements and incidental music by Ron Melrose and orchestrations by Steve Orich.
“I love this show,” said Bill Hanney, the theater's owner and producer. “We’ve been trying to secure the rights to present this gem at Theatre by the Sea for several years and I am thrilled that we were able to include it as part of the 90th Anniversary."
"There is something very special and unique about Jersey Boys," Hanney said. "Audiences really connect with it."
Anticipating that it would be popular with Theatre by the Sea audiences, Hanney said "we decided to schedule the production to run for five weeks, instead of our usual four. The demand has been so high, I’m hoping we'll have enough performances to accommodate everyone."
The design and production team includes Klara Zieglerova, scenic design; Jess Goldstein, costume design; Howell Binkley, lighting design; Steve Canyon Kennedy, sound design; Michael Clark, projection design; Charles LaPointe, wig and hair design; Steve Rankin, fight director; Richard Hester, production supervisor; and John Miller, music coordinator.
— Sun staff
