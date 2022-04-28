WAKEFIELD - Theatre By The Sea will kick off its first full season of live theater in two years next month with "Million Dollar Quartet," the Tony-Award nominated musical about 1950s rockers Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley.
The musical, which opens on May 25, takes place in 1956 when an extraordinary twist of fate brings together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley for one of the greatest jam sessions ever. The score - filled with rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits - will be performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians and will showcase hit songs like "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Sixteen Tons," "Who Do You Love?," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," and "Hound Dog."
"Footloose," a throwback dedicated to teen romance, angst and the desire to dance will follow on June 22. Audience members will be invited to "rock out to the rhythm of the Oscar-and Tony-nominated top 40 score which is packed with a top-ten hit score including "Almost Paradise," "Let's Hear It for the Boy," "Holding Out for a Hero," and the iconic title song, "Footloose.
"Next on the schedule is an updated version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella," a magical production that will feature a live orchestra, "jaw-dropping transformations" and all the memorable moments - including the pumpkin, the glass slipper and the masked ball - plus some surprising new twists.
The season will finish with "Kinky Boots," featuring songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper based on the book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein.
The theater will add a new "Children's Summer Fairy-Tale Musical Series," and continue with children's shows and "Monday Night Concert" series. The Monday night series begins with Harvey Robbins presenting "Once in a Lifetime! Fats Domino Meets Liberace" on June 13 at 7:30 p.m.
"A Man With Standards," starring John O'Hurley, who played J. Peterman on the television sitcom "Seinfeld," is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Additional Monday concert performances are in the works and will be announced as details are firmed up.
The children's shows include "Li Liu," traditions of Chinese acrobats, on July 8, magician Scott Jameson on July 15, and Disney's "Frozen Jr.," presented by summer camp Theater By the Sea students on July 29.
In addition, Robert Clarke, a magician and juggler, will give a show on Aug. 5 and the Gottabees will present a show called "Go Home Tiny Monster" on Aug. 12.
After what he described as "two very challenging years," Theatre By The Sea owner and producer Bill Hanney said in a statement that he is "thrilled" to announce the new season. The box office will open on April 29, when patrons can purchase tickets online.
Previews for all productions are scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Thursday at 2 and 8 p.m. Opening weekend performances will be held on Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 and 7 p.m. All other performances will be held Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m.
Additional matinee performances will be held on Wednesday, June 1; Wednesday, June 15; Wednesday, July 13; and Wednesday, Aug.10 at 2 p.m. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets range in price from $59 - $84 (additional fees may apply).Discount rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 401- 782-3800 ext.112.
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
