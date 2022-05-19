WAKEFIELD — Theatre by the Sea open its 89th summer season next week with "Million Dollar Quartet," a Tony-nominated musical that is set on Dec. 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever.
"Million Dollar Quartet" brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny and let's the audience relive the era with a score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Showcased hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Hound Dog."
Directed and choreographed by New York City-based producer, director and associate director Greg Santos, with musical direction by Kroy Presley, who will also be portraying the role of Brother Jay for the 20th time, the cast includes Taylor Isaac Gray as Jerry Lee Lewis, Matt Rapiejko as Fluke, Michael Santora as Sam Phillips, Sky Seals as Johnny Cash, Colin Summers as Carl Perkins, Alessandro Viviano as Elvis Presley and Emma Wilcox as Dyanne.
The creative team includes resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon, resident lighting designer Jose Santiago, and resident sound designer, Don Hanna, along with Tiffany Zellner (wig design), Joel Andrew Cote (production stage manager), Kat Brown (assistant stage manager) and costumes by Maine State Music Theatre.
In celebration of 89 Years of Theatre by the Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to announce the opening of the 2022 summer season with "Million Dollar Quartet," which will be presented from May 25 to June 18.
"Although the past two years have been quite challenging, I am so happy to not only be able to say, 'We are back!' but to say, 'We are fully back!’ with a season packed with musicals, concerts, and children's shows," said Bill Hanney, owner and producer of the iconic summer theater. "And what better way to get started than with this wildly entertaining rock 'n' roll musical? It's already proving to be so popular that I have decided to extend the show to a fourth week, rather than the three weeks I had originally planned. I am delighted that audiences are ready to come back and support live theater again."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.