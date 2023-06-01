When my mother was a teenager, and a student at the Woodward School for Girls in Quincy, Mass., she did something quite scandalous. She skipped school, snuck off to Boston and slipped into the theater for a matinée performance with Frank "The Swoon" Sinatra.
I can still see my mother's face when any mention of the event — or of "Ol' Blue Eyes" — came up in conversation. I think dreamy might be the best way to describe her look.
I thought of my adorable mother quite a bit Friday night during "My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra," at Theatre by the Sea as my husband and I sat surrounded by songs once sung by the hero of Hoboken.
What a delightful, enjoyable, nostalgic escape! What fun to think about my mother and her schoolgirl (or was it lifelong?) crush while listening to marvelous music and voices and being reminded of the man whose influence on American music and culture can still be felt to this day.
As an aside, I was thrilled to be reminded (via ChatGPT) that Sinatra used "his fame and platform to advocate for social causes, including racial equality and civil rights" and "his influence to break down racial barriers in the entertainment industry and to promote a more inclusive society."
Whether you remember him as the Chairman of Swing, the Sultan of Swoon, Frank Swoonatra or "The Voice that Thrilled Millions," Sinatra's "distinctive singing style, impeccable phrasing and emotional delivery" set a new standard for popular music, and Theatre by the Sea's season opener shines one thrilling, bright, big light on his remarkable music, story and talents.
The opening-night audience responded with enthusiasm and appreciation to the award-winning musical revue — created by David Grapes and Todd Olson — which features more than 50 songs performed by four ultra-talented performers who sing and dance (quite well, thanks to Greg Santos' choreography and direction) together in style through five decades of Sinatra's greatest hits.
Before Christopher Brasfield, Danny Drewes, Alyssa Giannetti and Lucy Horton even arrived on stage, the mood for the evening was set thanks to Kyle Dixon's scenic design which takes us to a '50s nightclub with a bar on one side, a lounge on the other, and plenty of palm trees. Katie Whittemore's clever lighting design helps set the mood with color throughout the show.
Music Director Milton Granger is also on the stage — tickling the ivories at a baby grand piano — and is joined by Garrett Campbell on bass and Mike Sartini on drums, a perfect accompaniment trio.
The four singers (dressed in fabulous period attire — kudos Kelly Baker) took turns — sometimes singing solo, other times in duets or all together, harmonizing beautifully — as they took us on a journey through Sinatra's extraordinary musical life, beginning with Irving Berlin's "Change Partners" and ending with "My Way" and "I'll Be Seeing You."
In between we heard classics like "I’ve Got the World on a String," “Fly Me to the Moon," "New York, New York," "I like New York," and "I love Paris" ... and like "My Funny Valentine," and "High Hopes," and ... well, 50 in all!
Sprinkled into the splendid singing and dancing, the four performers shared tidbits about the one-time singing waiter who went on to become a movie star, raconteur, man about town, multi-platinum crooner, Oscar-winning actor and noted womanizer. Ah yes, there were many women Sinatra enchanted along his way; Nancy Barbato, Ava Gardner, Mia Farrow and even Marilyn Monroe. Imagine!
Treat yourself to an evening of fun and nostalgia with the music of Ol' Blue Eyes and to a romantic escape to Matunuck at Rhode Island's beloved Theatre by the Sea. May it unlock for you, as it did for me, an ocean full of happy memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.