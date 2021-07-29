WAKEFIELD — The husband-and-wife pop singing duo of Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer will head to Theatre by the Sea this weekend, along with Tony-nominated Liz Callaway, as part of the theater's 2021 Summer Concert Series.
DeAngelis and Dwyer will bring their show "Opening Up" to the Matunuck stage on Friday, while Callaway will perform Saturday in an up-close-and-personal evening of beloved songs from Broadway.
DeAngelis, a Boston native, grew up on show tunes and Boston sports. He studied theater before heading to New York and made his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning production of "Hair" with Tony-winner Diane Paulus at the helm. He also appeared on Broadway in "Waitress," then toured the country with the show opposite his real-life wife, Christine Dwyer. Dwyer, who is also from the Boston area, attended the Hartt School. She has played the role of Maureen in "Rent," made her Broadway debut playing Elphaba in "Wicked," and more recently starred opposite John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, and Brandon Victor Dixon in the Emmy- and Grammy-winning “Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE” on NBC.
Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim’s "Merrily We Roll Along," and received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in "Baby." She has also starred in the original casts of "Miss Saigon," "The Three Musketeers" and "The Look of Love." She received an Emmy Award for hosting “Ready to Go,” a daily, live children’s program on CBS in Boston and has performed on television in "In Performance at the White House,” “Inside the Actor’s Studio: Stephen Sondheim” and “The David Letterman Show.” Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister, Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has performed with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams, and the legendary Johnny Mathis. She has six solo albums.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
