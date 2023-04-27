WAKEFIELD — Theatre by the Sea will open its 90th summer season on May 24 with "My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra." The show will feature pivotal moments of Sinatra’s remarkable five-decade career with a journey through his greatest hits, including “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” and “New York, New York.” The show runs through June 11.
Running from June 14 to July 8, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” follows Carole King on her journey from teenage songwriter to Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame legend. The Tony- and Grammy Award-winning musical includes her classic hits “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Natural Woman,” “One Fine Day” and “So Far Away.”
Next on the schedule is “The Bodyguard,” based on the hit 1992 film. The show, opening July 12, will include Whitney Houston classics such as “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “One Moment in Time,” “Saving All My Love,” “Run to You,” “I Have Nothing,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and one of the biggest selling songs of all time — “I Will Always Love You.” The show runs through Aug. 5.
The season will close out with the Broadway hit “Jersey Boys,” running from Aug. 9 to Sept. 10, featuring the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. It includes the hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).”
Previews for all productions are scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Thursday at 2 and 8 p.m. Opening weekend performances will be held on Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 and 7 p.m. All other performances will be held Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m. Tickets range in price from $62 to $88.
The 2023 Children’s Festival, which is held on select Friday mornings at 10 a.m. and noon, will feature performances of Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical Jr.,” Magician David Garrity, Casey Carle’s BubbleMania! and comedy juggler Bryson Lang. Tickets are $15.
The Monday night concert series returns this year, beginning with Italian Bred, starring actress and comedienne Candice Guardino, on June 26; the Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America featuring the Cookies and Back in Time on July 24; Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway Concert Series starring Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel and hosted by Seth Rudetsky on July 31; and closing with "A Broadway Celebration" starring four Broadway veterans on Aug. 28. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; ticket prices start at $40.
The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road. Online sales begin Friday, April 28, with the box office window opening on Sunday, April 30. For tickets or more information, visit theatrebythesea.com, call 401-782-8587 or visit the theater box office.
