WESTERLY — Antonella DeAngelis, the owner and director of Westerly's Theatre Scrapbook, has had a busy theater season with her troupe of young actors. After staging shows in Westerly, Stonington and Mystic, DeAngelis will close the season with two performances.
"Annie Jr." opens this weekend at Westerly Middle School, followed by "Matilda Jr." on May 5 and 6.
Featuring students from grades 5 through 8 from Westerly Middle School, "Annie Jr." features "everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure," DeAngelis said in a statement.
"With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan," she explains. "Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy."
“We have done this show a couple times over the years,” said DeAngelis. “This, however, was the first show we did back in 2013. And since this is our 10th year, I felt it was the perfect time to do this production again.
"It’s been super fun to revisit this show," she said. "It’s a classic and always a joy to put on.”
Matilda Jr.," she said, which features 60-plus students "from the Westerly, Stonington, Chariho areas and beyond," relives the classic tale that "revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life."
Based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 classic children’s novel, the abridged-version musical combines dance and song "to delight both children and adults," said DeAngelis.
"Matilda has wit, intelligence, and special powers," she said. But, she's unloved by her cruel parents.
She does impress her schoolteacher, Miss Honey, but school isn’t always easy, thanks to the mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who despises children and conjures up punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules.
With the help of her classmates and caring teacher, Matilda proves that everyone has the power to change their story.
“When I first heard the show years ago, I knew it was one that I wanted to do," said DeAngelis. "I also love the message of the show, and think that it’s so important for everyone. Not just Matilda, but other characters in the show as well, have such powerful and important moments of strength. Everyone can take something away from the show. It’s very special.”
