STONINGTON — When Stonington High Drama presents "Nice Work If You Can Get It" this weekend, there will be many empty seats, but through no fault of their own.
Due to pandemic restrictions, safety protocols and CDC guidelines, sharing the production with large audiences will not be possible this year, said Allana Allik, the secretary of the SHS Drama Boosters, a group that raises money for the youth theater group.
Therefore, Allick said in a statement, "SHS Drama is asking the public to help us take the stage and leave a legacy," by buying a "Seat In Spirit."
"We would love to fill our seats with pictures of smiling faces [from] far and wide," said SHS Theater Director Erin Sousa-Stanley. "This would be your 'Seat in Spirit,' and although you would not be able to attend the performance in person you would be able to send your support to our students and program."
"As a special thank you," she added, contributors' names will be listed in the program and donors will receive a special video of a sneak peak of behind the scenes and highlights of our production.
The show, a new take on the 1920s musical comedy, "Nice Work If You Can Get It," will be staged from April 30 to May 2 and will feature music from the Jazz Age by songwriting legends George and Ira Gershwin.
The book was written by Joe DiPietro and based on material by P.G. Wodehouse and Guy Bolton. The show premiered on Broadway in 2012 and received a Drama Desk award in that year for Outstanding Book of a Musical.
"Stonington High School Drama’s award-winning theater program has been delighting audiences and enriching our students and community for many years," said Sousa-Stanley. "The program is self-funded and ticket sales are our primary source of funding. Due to the pandemic, our ability to stage productions for large audiences has been diminished, and our funding is at an all-time low."
For more information or to purchase a “Seat In Spirit,” visit stoningtonhighdrama.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
